Sasken Technologies Ltd.: Sasken Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Smart Device Innovation via Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)

BENGALURU, India, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a global leader in product engineering and digital transformation, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP). This collaboration, enhanced by Sasken's recent acquisition of Borqs Technologies' Connected Devices business, positions Sasken at the forefront of intelligent device innovation. By combining Sasken's expanded capabilities with Microsoft's foundational platform, this alliance will empower OEMs and ODMs to fast-track creation and the launch of cutting-edge, next-generation smart devices.

Sasken_Technologies_Limited_Logo

The Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent & secure collaboration devices by bringing together hardware partners, solution providers, and system integrators. By collaborating with MDEP, Sasken will bring enhanced product engineering expertise, strengthened by Borqs' connected device portfolio and chipset partnerships, combined with its strengths in embedded systems, IoT, and lifecycle services, enabling faster innovation, reduced complexity, and superior user experiences.

"We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and become a part of the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform," said Hareesh Ramanna, Chief Experience Officer & President Borqs Technologies (a Sasken Group company). "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enable our customers to build differentiated products and accelerate their time-to-market. The integration of Borqs' connected device engineering talent and chipset expertise into Sasken has significantly augmented our capabilities. Now, by combining this enhanced prowess with the power and scale of MDEP, we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled value to Enterprise OEMs looking to build cutting-edge & secure Collaboration, IoT, and Special Purpose devices that meet the demands of a connected future."

Through this partnership, Sasken will provide end-to-end product development & product engineering services, including Hardware design, platform porting, application development, system integration, testing, and lifecycle support on MDEP. Sasken will also work closely with Microsoft to support MDEP's strategic focus areas including security, manageability, and modernization.

"Microsoft is committed to empowering device partners with the tools and platforms they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market," said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP. "We are excited to welcome Sasken to the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform. Sasken's deep engineering heritage will be a significant asset to our ecosystem. This will help OEMs bring innovative devices to market more efficiently and tap into a broader range of device opportunities."

This partnership highlights Sasken's vision to be a trusted technology partner for global enterprises looking to build the next generation of connected, intelligent products.

To learn more about Sasken, visit www.sasken.com.

To learn more about Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform, visit MDEP Overview.

Media Contact:
Rekha Sahay Ghosh
Head of Marketing & Communications
E: pr@sasken.com
T: +91 080 6694 3009

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/820857/Sasken_Technologies_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sasken-partners-with-microsoft-to-accelerate-smart-device-innovation-via-microsoft-devices-ecosystem-platform-mdep-302480024.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
