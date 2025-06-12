ENYO completes €32 million Series C with new €6 million investment from Vesalius Biocapital IV

New funds will support two additional clinical studies and expand preclinical research, including in ADPKD

Topline results from its ALPESTRIA-1 Phase 2 trial of Vonafexor in Alport Syndrome confirmed for Q4 2025

ENYO Pharma ("ENYO"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing FXR agonists for the treatment of severe kidney diseases, today announced the smooth continuation of its Phase 2 ALPESTRIA-1 trial in 26 Alport syndrome patients. The topline results from the trial are on track for the fourth quarter of 2025. In parallel, ENYO has finalized its Series C financing round with a €6 million investment from Vesalius Biocapital IV, bringing the total Series C raise to €32 million

The ongoing ALPESTRIA-1 study evaluates Vonafexor, a highly selective and oral FXR agonist, in patients with Alport syndrome, a rare genetic kidney disease with no approved therapy. The trial involves a 24-week ascending doses regimen followed by a 12-week off-treatment observation period. ALPESTRIA-1 was launched mid 2024 in 4 countries (US, F, SP and D) following Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and EMA.

The new funding from Vesalius Biocapital IV extends ENYO's cash runway through the second half of 2026 and enables the initiation of two new clinical programs:

A proof-of-concept trial in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) grade 3 and concurrent F2/F3 MASH, building on the promising renal results from the previous Phase 2LIVIFY clinical study A PK/PD head-to-head comparison of Vonafexor and its analog EYP651 in healthy subjects.

In addition, ENYO will continue to expand its preclinical portfolio, notably in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), where the Vonafexor franchise could offer a novel and disease-modifying approach.

"We are pleased with the continued progress of ALPESTRIA-1 and honored to welcome Vesalius Biocapital to our investor syndicate and Dr. Jean-Christophe Renondin as new Board member," said Dr. Jacky Vonderscher, CEO of ENYO. "This additional investment will allow us to accelerate the development of our FXR agonist pipeline in both rare and more prevalent kidney diseases. We share a common belief with Vesalius in the transformative potential of Vonafexor and EYP651 for patients suffering from inflammation- and fibrosis-driven renal conditions."

"Vesalius Biocapital is excited to support ENYO as it progresses into the next phase of clinical development for Vonafexor and its analog EYP651" commented Dr. Jean-Christophe Renondin, Managing Partner at Vesalius Biocapital IV. "There is an immense need for new treatments in kidney conditions such as Alport Syndrome and CKD. We believe Vonafexor has the potential to help these patients and make a meaningful impact on their lives. I look forward to working with ENYO's excellent leadership team to advance this promising therapeutic candidate

About ENYO Pharma:

ENYO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lyon (France) and developing proprietary drug candidates to improve quality of life and avoid end stage renal disease and dialysis/transplantation for patients with rare and common kidney diseases.

Since its inception ENYO collected extensive phase I/II clinical data through nine completed clinical studies with ca. 400 subjects.

ENYO is supported by a strong syndicate of global investors: OrbiMed, Morningside, AndEra, BPIFrance (InnoBio and Large Venture), Sofinnova Partners and Vesalius). For more information: ENYO Pharma

About Vesalius Biocapital:

Vesalius is a specialist life sciences venture capital investor, investing in companies in later stage companies in drug development, medical device diagnostic and e-health since 2007.

Vesalius Biocapital IV, launched in June 2023, targets first and best-in-class European life science companies in drug development and digital health.

Its investment portfolio is well balanced between drug development and non-drug development investments and committed to providing capital to science-backed innovation and ambitious entrepreneurs.

The team is based in Europe to explore investment opportunities and valuation potential for the portfolio. Managing Partners include Guy Geldhof, Dr Jean-Christophe Renondin and Stéphane Verdood.

https://www.vesaliusbiocapital-4.com/

