Kewpie Malaysia Sdn Bhd: Kewpie Malaysia Celebrates 100 Years Of Japanese Mayonnaise with Education and Culinary Collaborations

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Kewpie Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("Kewpie Malaysia"), a household name synonymous with premium mayonnaise and dressings, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kewpie Mayonnaise, marking a century of flavour innovation, culinary inspiration, and trusted quality. The celebration marks a century of innovation and flavour from the Japanese-born brand, and signals its commitment to nurturing local talent and culinary creativity in Malaysia. To commemorate this historic milestone, Kewpie is launching a wide-reaching celebration that blends global festivities, local partnerships, and a golden opportunity for Malaysians to win a dream holiday to Japan.

(L-R), from Kewpie Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Shimpei Okada, Deputy Managing Director, Atsushi Miyata, Managing Director, and Soon Soo Choong, Sales Director

First introduced in Japan in 1925 by founder Toichiro Nakashima, Kewpie Mayonnaise was born with a mission to improve nutrition and promote healthier eating. Its rich, creamy texture and distinct umami flavour quickly captured the hearts of families, chefs, and food lovers alike. The 100th anniversary of Kewpie Mayonnaise celebrates the brand's enduring quality, health-conscious origins, and distinct umami flavour that has captivated generations of consumers across Asia and beyond. Having been in Malaysia since 2009, Kewpie continues to build on its legacy with a strong local presence and commitment to the halal-certified market.

This 100th year milestone is a reaffirmation of Kewpie's promise for the future. Across the globe, the centennial is marked under the theme "KEWPIE 100th Years Mayonnaise Anniversary," a reflection of the brand's continuous pursuit of innovation, quality, and meaningful connections. From a humble vision to improve nutrition in Japan, to becoming a globally recognised brand trusted in homes and restaurants alike, Kewpie's journey is one of enduring relevance and purposeful evolution.

To honour its centennial, Kewpie Malaysia has launched the "Kewpie 100th Years Mayonnaise Contest", inviting Malaysians to get creative in the kitchen using Kewpie Mayonnaise Japanese Style. Participants simply need to create a unique dish using the product, snap a photo and record a short video (30-45 seconds), and post it on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok with the hashtag KewpieIt100 and tag @KewpieMalaysia. Submissions must also be shared via Direct Messages ("DM") for verification.

The contest runs from 31 May to 24 August 2025, and the ultimate prize is an unforgettable trip to Japan, where Kewpie was born, along with exclusive gifts and bragging rights as one of Kewpie's most creative fans. This consumer contest aligns with Kewpie's global centennial campaign that includes a food truck tour across Japan, special edition merchandise, and immersive experiences at the brand's "Mayo Terrace" museum in Tokyo.

In Malaysia, the celebration continues with a unique culinary collaboration with Fei Fei Crab Restaurant ("Fei Fei Crab"), a beloved seafood restaurant in the Malaysian food scene. Attendees will get to experience exclusive mayonnaise-infused creations that blend Kewpie's Japanese roots with local Malaysian flavours, offering a delicious testament to Kewpie's role in inspiring fusion cuisine and contemporary dining experiences.

"We are honoured to celebrate 100 years of Kewpie Mayonnaise together with our partners in education and the local culinary scene," said Mr. Shimpei Okada, Deputy Managing Director of Kewpie Malaysia. "At Kewpie, we believe in the power of food to connect people and cultures. This event is a reflection of our past and signifies a step forward in inspiring the next generation of chefs, innovators, and food lovers in Malaysia. Having established our operations here in 2009, our collaboration with SEGi University and Fei Fei Crab reflects our ongoing commitment to creativity, community, and quality in the Malaysian market."

Kewpie also works closely with SEGi University to provide students hands-on exposure to the food industry through real-world projects and creative applications of Kewpie products. This collaboration highlights Kewpie Malaysia's commitment to education, talent development, and long-term community engagement. By supporting the next generation of food innovators, Kewpie ensures that its century-long legacy continues to evolve with fresh perspectives and youthful creativity.

As Kewpie Malaysia celebrates this 100th year milestone, the brand reaffirms its promise to remain innovative, inclusive, and deeply connected to the lives of its consumers. Whether through a bold new dish, a student-led campaign, or a chance to explore Japan, Kewpie continues to inspire with every drop of its unmistakable mayonnaise.

Find out more about Kewpie at www.kewpie.com.my and through their social media on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok.

ABOUT KEWPIE MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

Kewpie Malaysia, established in 2009 with its halal-certified factory in Melaka, has steadily grown to become a staple in Malaysian households and the foodservice sector. The collaboration with SEGi University and FeiFei Crab underscores Kewpie's vision to not only celebrate its past, but to invest in the future of food, through education, innovation, and community. As the global Kewpie brand launches commemorative events and limited-edition merchandise around the world, today's celebration reaffirms Kewpie Malaysia's local commitment: to enrich the culinary landscape, nurture young talent, and bring joy through every bottle of its iconic mayonnaise.

