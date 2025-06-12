MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Imaging Significantly Improves Outcomes and Cuts Costs for Deep Sternal Wound Infections in Taiwan Study; Signals Expansion into Surgical Applications

TORONTO and TAIPEI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound care, and its Taiwanese distributor, Healtdeva Company Ltd., congratulate researchers at Shuang-Ho Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan on their publication of groundbreaking findings using MolecuLight. The clinical study demonstrates the transformative impact of MolecuLight's i:X® device on the management of deep sternal wound infections (DSWI), showcasing significantly improved patient outcomes alongside cost savings and reduced burden on the healthcare system.

The pivotal study, titled "Effects of adjuvant hyperbaric oxygen therapy and real-time fluorescent imaging on deep sternal wound infection: a retrospective study," published in the Journal of Wound Care (2025), revealed that incorporating MolecuLight's real-time fluorescence imaging into the treatment protocol for DSWI led to faster infection resolution, a dramatic reduction in antibiotic use and associated costs, shorter and less intensive hospital stays, and significantly lower rates of dangerous complications like reinfection and osteomyelitis compared to the standard of care with hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT).

Key findings that underscore the power of MolecuLight imaging:

Significantly Improved Infection Control: MolecuLight-guided treatment increased the likelihood of white blood cell counts returning to normal within 7 days by 26-fold (72.7% vs. 9.1%) and C-reactive protein levels normalizing within 14 days by 7-fold (78.8% vs. 31.8%) compared to HBOT.

MolecuLight-guided treatment increased the likelihood of white blood cell counts returning to normal within 7 days by 26-fold (72.7% vs. 9.1%) and C-reactive protein levels normalizing within 14 days by 7-fold (78.8% vs. 31.8%) compared to HBOT. Reduced Antibiotic Use and Costs: The MolecuLight group required antibiotics for a significantly shorter duration (22 days vs. 29.5 days), leading to nearly two-thirds lower antibiotic costs ($573.57 USD vs. $1643.78 USD).

The MolecuLight group required antibiotics for a significantly shorter duration (22 days vs. 29.5 days), leading to nearly two-thirds lower antibiotic costs ($573.57 USD vs. $1643.78 USD). Faster Healing and Reduced Burden on Healthcare Systems: Patients treated with MolecuLight experienced ICU stays that were 70% shorter (3 days vs. 10 days) and achieved complete wound healing 20% faster (40 days vs. 50 days).

Patients treated with MolecuLight experienced ICU stays that were 70% shorter (3 days vs. 10 days) and achieved complete wound healing 20% faster (40 days vs. 50 days). Significantly Lower Risk of Complications: The use of MolecuLight imaging was associated with an 82% lower likelihood of in-hospital wound reinfection and an 86% lower risk of recurrent osteomyelitis, critical factors in long-term patient well-being and reduced healthcare expenditure.

The use of MolecuLight imaging was associated with an 82% lower likelihood of in-hospital wound reinfection and an 86% lower risk of recurrent osteomyelitis, critical factors in long-term patient well-being and reduced healthcare expenditure. Enhanced Debridement Efficacy: The study highlights MolecuLight's ability to guide more precise and effective debridement, a cornerstone of successful wound management and infection control.

"This study demonstrates that MolecuLight delivers tangible benefits in clinical wound management and also serves as a valuable teaching tool in our daily practice. The ability to visualize bacterial presence in real time allows us to more effectively guide younger physicians in understanding critical principles of infection control and intraoperative wound assessment. Moving forward, we intend to continue using this technology to enhance clinical decision-making and overall patient care," said study author Dr. Shun-Cheng Chang, from Shuang-Ho Hospital.

"We are honored to introduce MolecuLight's advanced real-time fluorescence imaging technology to Taiwan," remarked Wei-Pin Hsieh, CEO of Healtdeva Company Ltd. "This innovation provides clinicians with a more efficient and accurate tool for assessing infections, opening new diagnostic perspectives in the management of complex wounds and post-operative care. We firmly believe that this technology will have a profound impact on improving patient outcomes and reducing overall healthcare costs."

This study underscores the growing recognition of MolecuLight's significant utility beyond chronic wound care and its increasing adoption in critical surgical applications. The company's advanced imaging system, with its unique ability to visualize bacterial presence in real-time and guide targeted interventions, is gaining traction among surgeons looking to optimize outcomes and better manage post-operative complications in various surgical procedures, including the management of deep sternal wound infections (DSWI).

"We wish to commend the researchers for their excellent work on this study," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "These compelling results further validate the significant clinical and economic value of MolecuLight's technology, not only in chronic wound care but also in critical surgical applications. This study, along with our growing adoption in surgical settings, reflects the increasing recognition of our ability to provide critical, real-time information that empowers clinicians to make better decisions at the point of care, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden of post-operative complications. We are proud to partner with Healtdeva Company to bring these benefits to patients in Taiwan."

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

About Healtdeva Company Ltd.

Healtdeva Company Ltd. was established in 1992 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan. Healtdeva Company Ltd. is a trusted distributor of medical technologies and healthcare solutions, with a well-established network across hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmaceuticals, advanced wound care, infection control, and preventive health. Healtdeva Company partners with global innovators to bring cutting-edge medical solutions to the Taiwanese market, driving clinical adoption and commercial success through localized expertise and strategic channel integration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708971/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_%C2%A0Imaging_Significantly_Improves_Outcomes.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708970/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_%C2%A0Imaging_Significantly_Improves_Outcomes.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moleculight-imaging-significantly-improves-outcomes-and-cuts-costs-for-deep-sternal-wound-infections-in-taiwan-study-signals-expansion-into-surgical-applications-302479677.html