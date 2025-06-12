Armored Vehicles Market worth $60.7 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The armored vehicle market is estimated at USD 51.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 60.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The armored vehicles market experiences growth and evolution driven by various factors. Rising geopolitical tensions and terrorism prompt countries to enhance defense capabilities, fueling demand for armored vehicles. Global military modernization programs aiming to replace aging fleets with advanced technology-equipped vehicles boost demand. Innovations in armor materials, vehicle design, and weapon systems attract investments and propel market growth.

Armored Vehicles Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 51.6 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 60.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Satellite Mass, Application, End Use, Frequency, Subsystem, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising threat environment Key Market Opportunities Adoption of hybrid and unmanned armored vehicles Key Market Drivers Rising modernization of armed forces

Combat vehicles segment to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Based on platform, the combat vehicles segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by increasing global security concerns, geopolitical tensions, and military modernization initiatives across various regions. Combat vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, enhanced firepower, and superior mobility, are vital assets for modern military operations, driving their prominence in defense procurement programs. Additionally, ongoing conflicts and evolving battlefield scenarios necessitate the continuous development and deployment of combat vehicles, further contributing to their significant market share and growth potential.

Wheeled segment to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Based on mobility, the wheeled segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Wheeled armored vehicles (WAVs) offer advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness, as they are generally more affordable to acquire and maintain than tracked vehicles. Additionally, WAVs provide superior mobility and deployment flexibility, as they can be easily transported over long distances by road or air and offer better maneuverability on various terrains, especially in urban environments. Their modular design allows for customization to suit different mission requirements, making WAVs versatile for a range of applications, including law enforcement, internal security, and emerging market needs. While tracked vehicles still hold certain advantages in off-road capability and armor protection, the rise of WAVs reflects a shift toward more agile, cost-effective solutions in modern military operations.

Asia Pacific to account for second-largest market share of armored vehicles market

Based on region, the Asia Pacific market is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is bolstered by several factors, including geopolitical tensions, robust economic growth, evolving warfare dynamics, internal security challenges, and significant contracts secured by key players. Territorial disputes and nuclear threats, coupled with increasing defense budgets, drive nations to procure advanced armored vehicles to strengthen their military capabilities. Furthermore, key market players, such as General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and Hanwha Defense, have secured substantial contracts in the region, contributing to the proliferation of armored vehicles. These contracts not only enhance regional security but also stimulate market growth by fostering innovation and technological advancements. Collectively, these factors position the Asia Pacific region as a pivotal armored vehicles industry.

Key Players

The armored vehicles companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Hanwha Defense (South Korea).

