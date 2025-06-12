City Wide Group Wins Consumer Choice Award for Waterproofing & Foundation Repairs in the GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly recognizes City Wide Group as the leading provider in the Waterproofing & Foundation Repairs category for the Greater Toronto Area. This distinction underscores the company's exceptional service, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication to safeguarding homes across the region.

For over five decades, City Wide Group has been a name synonymous with trust and reliability in the waterproofing and foundation repair industry. Family-owned and operated, the company has built a legacy rooted in expert craftsmanship, honest communication, and a customer-first mindset.

Operating throughout Toronto and surrounding communities, City Wide Group specializes in preventing and resolving water damage issues that threaten structural integrity and home value. From sealing foundation cracks and installing interior and exterior weeping tile systems to underpinning and comprehensive basement waterproofing, the company offers a full suite of services designed to keep homes dry, safe, and structurally sound.

"It's an honour to receive the Consumer Choice Award and be recognized for the hard work our team puts into every project," said the City Wide Group team. "Waterproofing isn't just about fixing leaks-it's about protecting what matters most: people's homes and peace of mind. We're grateful to our clients for trusting us with that responsibility."

City Wide Group's reputation is built on precision and professionalism. Each project begins with a detailed inspection and accurate quotation, ensuring that clients understand their options before any work begins. The team's licensed technicians follow industry-best practices and use advanced materials and equipment to deliver results that last.

In a region where unpredictable weather and aging infrastructure create ongoing challenges for homeowners, City Wide Group has earned praise for its responsive service and ability to adapt solutions to complex environments. No matter the size or scope of the job, the company's approach remains the same: treat every home with the care and respect it deserves.

The company also emphasizes transparency and education. City Wide Group helps homeowners understand the root causes of water issues, offering preventative strategies and clear explanations of the repair process. This commitment to clarity has contributed to a high rate of client satisfaction and repeat business.

As demand grows for reliable waterproofing and foundation solutions, City Wide Group remains committed to evolving with the industry while preserving the core values that have defined its success. Clients continue to turn to the company for dependable solutions delivered on time, on budget, and with guaranteed satisfaction.

