Voze Names Marc Maloy as Chief Operating Officer

Proven executive joins Voze to accelerate customer success and scale operational excellence.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Voze, the sales engine software built for organizations with outside sales teams, announces that Marc Maloy has joined the company as the chief operating officer (COO). This strategic addition to the leadership team marks a significant milestone in Voze's mission to transform how field sales teams capture insights, act on customer needs, and drive business growth.

Marc Maloy - Chief Operating Officer

"Adding Marc to our leadership team will help Voze scale without losing our focus," said Dan Caffee, chief executive officer at Voze. "For decades, he has built teams that deliver real results, and Marc understands that great technology should work for people, not against them. We're excited to have him accelerating our mission."

Maloy joins Voze with a track record of building high-performance teams and scaling companies that operate with heart and clarity. He brings decades of experience spanning sales, customer success, operations, and go-to-market strategy with senior leadership roles at notable companies including BetterUp, Glint, Instructure, and HireRight.

"I have been fortunate to work with Marc in multiple capacities for the past 12 years," said Cade Krueger, Voze co-founder and chief revenue officer. "I have personally seen him build world-class sales, marketing, and customer success organizations with amazing results. Most importantly, Marc has not only been extremely successful but has done it the right way by living up to and leading with the values we believe in at Voze. I couldn't imagine a better person to join Voze and help us achieve our mission of helping our customers grow their businesses."

As COO, Maloy will focus on scaling Voze's operations while maintaining the company's commitment to building a tool that meets sales reps where they are. His leadership comes at a time when Voze continues to see strong adoption rates, averaging 74% compared to the industry standard of 29%.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Voze," Maloy said. "From the moment I met the team and saw the product in action, I knew this was something special. Field teams have been overlooked for too long, and Voze is finally giving them tools that work the way they do: fast, intuitive, and in the flow of their day. I'm here to help us scale that magic - so our customers can win more, waste less time, and love using Voze."

The addition of Maloy as COO supports Voze's continued growth and commitment to helping sales teams execute the right sales behaviors to sell more of the right products to the right buyers.

About Voze

Voze is sales engine software for organizations with outside sales teams looking to grow. With the mission to help customers grow their business with tools they love, Voze believes great technology doesn't ask you to change who you are. Instead, we work with you, making your job simpler and more rewarding. We're building something big - and we need great people to do it. Learn more and check out our open roles at https://www.voze.com/

