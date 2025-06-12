Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that Riverside Public Utilities ("RPU"), serving approximately 180,000 electric and water customers throughout Riverside, California, has selected Tantalus as its technology partner to expand its grid modernization efforts. The deployment represents a major step forward for RPU to improve the reliability and resiliency of its distribution grid.

In 2019, RPU entered into an agreement with Tantalus to begin executing its 10-year strategic plan, called Utility 2.0, which was designed to address many challenges facing RPU and the utility industry. One of RPU's original goals for Utility 2.0 was to extend the life of the utility's existing encoder receiver transmitter ("ERT") metering infrastructure while laying the foundation to embrace sustainability initiatives and reliably enhance their customers' experience.

Initially, RPU deployed Tantalus' ERT-overlay capabilities to automate the reading of its existing ERTs without having to remove and replace existing infrastructure. The insights gathered through the initial investment in Tantalus' technology led their team to approve a multi-year project to replace 80,000 legacy ERT devices with advanced metering infrastructure at a time that was best for the utility. This undertaking represents the largest ERT-to-AMI migration in Tantalus' history.

"Over the past several years, our utility extended the useful life of our infrastructure through Tantalus' ERT-overlay offering," said Jennifer Tavaglione, Manager, Technology Innovation from RPU. "By allowing us to expand the value from our existing infrastructure while still making progress towards grid modernization, we were able to allocate resources to other important initiatives and upgrades. Tantalus' flexibility and willingness to collaborate with our team throughout our grid modernization journey is a testament to their commitment to meeting utilities where they are and not forcing premature replacements of existing infrastructure."

The partnership between RPU and Tantalus demonstrates how utilities can effectively transition from legacy systems to advanced solutions while aligning upgrades to their respective priorities and timelines. By leveraging existing infrastructure and modernizing their grid at their own pace, RPU took a strategic approach that additional utilities are embracing in planning for grid modernization initiatives.

"Grid modernization is a journey, and it's been a privilege to support the team at RPU as they leveraged our ERT-reading capabilities to extend the life of their useful assets," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Migrating to a full deployment of our TRUConnect solution is the next step in RPU's grid modernization journey, and we are honored to extend our partnership and look forward to helping their team harness the power of data to address the increasing challenges confronting the distribution grid in California."

For more information about the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform (TGMP) and TRUConnect AMI, please visit https://tantalus.com/grid-modernization-platform/. To learn more about Riverside Public Utilities, visit https://www.riversideca.gov/utilities/.

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.

