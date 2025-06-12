Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") notes the press release issued by Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether") that it has completed the acquisition of 78,421,780 common shares of Elemental Altus from La Mancha Investments S.a.r.l. ("La Mancha") at a price of C$1.55 per share, representing approximately 31.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares. When combined with the 4,360,511 shares already owned by Tether, Tether will own an aggregate of 82,782,291 common shares, representing approximately 33.7% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Company.

Tether has further announced that it has entered into an option agreement with AlphaStream Limited ("AlphaStream") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Alpha 1 SPV Limited ("Alpha 1") pursuant to which Alpha 1 granted Tether the option to acquire, subject to certain conditions, an aggregate of 34,444,580 common shares owned by Alpha 1. On exercise of this option, Tether would own 117,226,871 common shares, representing approximately 47.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

Frederick Bell, CEO and director of Elemental Altus, commented:

"Building on previous discussions with Tether, we are very pleased to officially welcome Tether as the Company's new major shareholder. Their unmatched ability to support the Company in its next phase of growth is exciting for all shareholders and is a positive for the gold royalty sector. Tether is one of the world's largest companies, largest holders of US Treasuries, and a growing investor in the gold space. We also express our gratitude to La Mancha and AlphaStream for their support to-date and in enabling this transaction, we hope to continue to find opportunities to work with them in the future."

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether Investments, commented:

"Our investment in Elemental Altus reflects Tether's expanding commitment to real-world assets that offer stability, scalability and long-term value. Elemental Altus stands out with its disciplined approach to royalties and its exposure to gold, an enduring store of value in an increasingly uncertain global economy. This strategic move aligns with our broader vision of financial empowerment through infrastructure and asset-backed innovation."

(TSXV: ELE) | (OTCQX: ELEMF) | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | CUSIP: 28619K109

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

About Tether Investments

Tether Investments is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of El Salvador and is an affiliate of the Tether group of companies. Tether Investments is focused on strategic investments that complement its vision for open financial systems supported by digital and real-world assets.

