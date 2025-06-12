Solarium Green Energy will resume solar module manufacturing with a new 1 GW fully automated facility in India, scheduled to begin commercial operation in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. From pv magazine India Solarium Green Energy will re-enter solar module manufacturing with a fully automated 1 GW production line in Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The rooftop solar solutions supplier had operated a 100 MW polycrystalline module facility, launched in 2018, but shut it down after the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) implemented the Approved List of Models and ...

