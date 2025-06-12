Switzerland-based utility CKW has installed PV systems on disused satellite dishes at telecom company Leuk TDC's headquarters, using SolarEdge's DC-optimized inverters and power optimizers to maximize system output. Swiss energy company CKW has transformed unused satellite dishes into solar systems. The dishes, located at the headquarters of Swiss telecommunications services provider Leuk TDC, are being used to offset the energy requirements of the company's data centre. The installation includes two satellite dishes each containing 307 solar panels, with each dish capable of generating approximately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...