Marking a major step toward a people-first future, this new role champions purpose, progress, and the power of culture in women's sport leadership

Kynisca, the first multi-club global organization dedicated to women's football, is proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer LaMothe as its Chief People Culture Officer.

LaMothe will lead people initiatives across Kynisca, creating transformative and innovative strategies that drive organizational and operational excellence. She will be shaping a strong culture that bridges cross-cultural and geographic boundaries a hallmark of the global and evolving landscape of women's sports. This values-driven approach aims to drive excellence, equity and creativity across all levels of the organization. Her appointment comes at a time of strong momentum, with London City Lionesses earning promotion to the Women's Super League (WSL) and newly renamed OL LYONNES securing its 18th French title in 19 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the team. She recognizes the unique challenges and tremendous opportunities associated with a rapidly growing, complex environment, and she understands how establishing the right people strategy is critical to the success of our clubs," said Michele Kang, Founder and CEO of Kynisca.

LaMothe brings more than 25 years of experience as a dynamic and forward-thinking HR leader. Most recently, she served as Chief Administration Officer at Cognosante, a company also founded by Kang in 2008 to disrupt the status quo in the US healthcare system. Kang later sold Cognosante in 2024 to Accenture.

At Cognosante, LaMothe led all facets of Human Resources, Culture and other critical corporate functions including Marketing and Communications, Information Technology, and Change Management. LaMothe's emphasis on Cognosante's culture and belonging initiatives earned the company five consecutive Great Place to Work® certifications. In 2023, LaMothe was one of WashingtonExec's Top HR Executives to Watch for her impact on organizational development and employee experience.

"I am excited to be a part of Kynisca that is redefining the future of women's football. This is an organization that sees culture as a competitive advantage, and that's uplifting," said LaMothe. "To step into a role entirely focused on making Kynisca a great place to play and work is exhilarating and meaningful. I look forward to building a people-powered, winning culture that attracts top talent, fosters collaboration and pursues excellence."

As Chief People Culture Officer, LaMothe will lead the development of a people strategy that aligns with Kynisca's broader goals. Operating at the organizational level, this role will construct the systems, standards, and cultural frameworks that establishes a new benchmark for high-performing, people-first teams.

LaMothe will be based in the United States while joining the Kynisca executive team located in London. She will work alongside Jeff O'Brien, Chief Legal Officer, Paul Morton, Chief Financial Officer, and Markel Zubizarreta, Global Sporting Director.

About Kynisca

Kynisca is a pioneering global organization dedicated to women's sports, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Kynisca's mission is to transform women's football through unprecedented investment, proving its commercial viability and cultural impact around the world. The organization supports female athletes with state-of-the-art facilities, world-class technical staff, and innovative sports science while preserving each club's unique identity. Kynisca is the first global, female-owned, multi-club organization leading the way in women's health innovation and entertainment while building a high-performance culture of excellence on and off the pitch. For more information, visit our website here.

