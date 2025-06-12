Nuveen Selects Molecule Software's ETRM to Scale Renewable Trading Capabilities

Molecule Software continues its exponential growth in Europe with the addition of Nuveen to its European customer base

HOUSTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecule Software is today announcing that global investment leader Nuveen, a TIAA company, has selected Molecule's future-ready ETRM software to accelerate its expanding renewable power trading operations.

Nuveen, one of the world's largest asset managers, manages a diverse power trading portfolio across large markets, including the United States, Europe, and Asia. As their renewable power business grows, an agile ETRM platform that can handle the increasing complexities of their portfolio has become a top priority.

"We have ambitious goals to grow our portfolio," said Jordi Francesch, MD, Head of Global Asset Management, Clean Energy at Nuveen. "As we scale up our portfolio of energy generation assets, we encounter technical challenges across the different geographies in which we operate and different market risks in those geographies.

"Therefore, the need to have a state-of-the-art energy trading risk management system that allows for scalability, risk control, and best-in-class management features becomes business critical."

Molecule, which has been expanding its footprint in Europe with the addition of a new EU production environment, EU- and UK-based sales, implementation, and support staff, and a growing list of new customers (including Nuveen), was selected for its tech-forward capabilities, ease of use, agility, and ability to handle the complexities of Nuveen's growing portfolio.

"We really need to be quite efficient in terms of decision-making and deployment of our strategy," said Francesch. "We knew that a bulky, complicated ETRM would not help us achieve that goal. Molecule provides a more agile solution that can scale with our business"

"We're so pleased to be working with the fantastic team at Nuveen," said Sameer Soleja, Founder and CEO at Molecule. "They're using Molecule as a force multiplier - as an ETRM should be - and we look forward to partnering with them as their portfolio grows."

About Molecule

Molecule is the ETRM built for the future of energy. Cloud-native with an intuitive, easy-to-use experience at its core, Molecule is the alternative to the convoluted systems of the past. With near real-time reporting, 30+ integrations, and headache-free implementations, Molecule gets your ETRM out of your way - because you have more valuable things to do with your time. Find out more at molecule.io .

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com .

