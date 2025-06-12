Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 13:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nuveen Selects Molecule Software's ETRM to Scale Renewable Trading Capabilities

Molecule Software continues its exponential growth in Europe with the addition of Nuveen to its European customer base

HOUSTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecule Software is today announcing that global investment leader Nuveen, a TIAA company, has selected Molecule's future-ready ETRM software to accelerate its expanding renewable power trading operations.

Nuveen, one of the world's largest asset managers, manages a diverse power trading portfolio across large markets, including the United States, Europe, and Asia. As their renewable power business grows, an agile ETRM platform that can handle the increasing complexities of their portfolio has become a top priority.

"We have ambitious goals to grow our portfolio," said Jordi Francesch, MD, Head of Global Asset Management, Clean Energy at Nuveen. "As we scale up our portfolio of energy generation assets, we encounter technical challenges across the different geographies in which we operate and different market risks in those geographies.

"Therefore, the need to have a state-of-the-art energy trading risk management system that allows for scalability, risk control, and best-in-class management features becomes business critical."

Molecule, which has been expanding its footprint in Europe with the addition of a new EU production environment, EU- and UK-based sales, implementation, and support staff, and a growing list of new customers (including Nuveen), was selected for its tech-forward capabilities, ease of use, agility, and ability to handle the complexities of Nuveen's growing portfolio.

"We really need to be quite efficient in terms of decision-making and deployment of our strategy," said Francesch. "We knew that a bulky, complicated ETRM would not help us achieve that goal. Molecule provides a more agile solution that can scale with our business"

"We're so pleased to be working with the fantastic team at Nuveen," said Sameer Soleja, Founder and CEO at Molecule. "They're using Molecule as a force multiplier - as an ETRM should be - and we look forward to partnering with them as their portfolio grows."

About Molecule
Molecule is the ETRM built for the future of energy. Cloud-native with an intuitive, easy-to-use experience at its core, Molecule is the alternative to the convoluted systems of the past. With near real-time reporting, 30+ integrations, and headache-free implementations, Molecule gets your ETRM out of your way - because you have more valuable things to do with your time. Find out more at molecule.io.

About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of 31 December 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Media Contact
Kari Foster, VP of Marketing
Molecule
Phone: +1 832.464.4037
Email: kari@molecule.io


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.