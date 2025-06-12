Streamlined inference performance, tool compatibility, resource scheduling, and system stability to fast-track large AI model deployment.

KAYTUS, a leading provider of end-to-end AI and liquid cooling solutions, today announced the release of the latest version of its MotusAI AI DevOps Platform at ISC High Performance 2025. The upgraded MotusAI platform delivers significant enhancements in large model inference performance and offers broad compatibility with multiple open-source tools covering the full lifecycle of large models. Engineered for unified and dynamic resource scheduling, it dramatically improves resource utilization and operational efficiency in large-scale AI model development and deployment. This latest release of MotusAI is set to further accelerate AI adoption and fuel business innovation across key sectors such as education, finance, energy, automotive, and manufacturing.

As large AI models become increasingly embedded in real-world applications, enterprises are deploying them at scale, to generate tangible value across a wide range of sectors. Yet, many organizations continue to face critical challenges in AI adoption, including prolonged deployment cycles, stringent stability requirements, fragmented open-source tool management, and low compute resource utilization. To address these pain points, KAYTUS has introduced the latest version of its MotusAI AI DevOps Platform, purpose-built to streamline AI deployment, enhance system stability, and optimize AI infrastructure efficiency for large-scale model operations.

Enhanced Inference Performance to Ensure Service Quality

Deploying AI inference services is a complex undertaking that involves service deployment, management, and continuous health monitoring. These tasks require stringent standards in model and service governance, performance tuning via acceleration frameworks, and long-term service stability, all of which typically demand substantial investments in manpower, time, and technical expertise.

The upgraded MotusAI delivers robust large-model deployment capabilities that bring visibility and performance into perfect alignment. By integrating optimized frameworks such as SGLang and vLLM, MotusAI ensures high-performance, distributed inference services that enterprises can deploy quickly and with confidence. Designed to support large-parameter models, MotusAI leverages intelligent resource and network affinity scheduling to accelerate time-to-launch while maximizing hardware utilization. Its built-in monitoring capabilities span the full stack-from hardware and platforms to pods and services-offering automated fault diagnosis and rapid service recovery. MotusAI also supports dynamic scaling of inference workloads based on real-time usage and resource monitoring, delivering enhanced service stability.

Comprehensive Tool Support to Accelerate AI Adoption

As AI model technologies evolve rapidly, the supporting ecosystem of development tools continues to grow in complexity. Developers require a streamlined, universal platform to efficiently select, deploy, and operate these tools.

The upgraded MotusAI provides extensive support for a wide range of leading open-source tools, enabling enterprise users to configure and manage their model development environments on demand. With built-in tools such as LabelStudio, MotusAI accelerates data annotation and synchronization across diverse categories, improving data processing efficiency and expediting model development cycles. MotusAI also offers an integrated toolchain for the entire AI model lifecycle. This includes LabelStudio and OpenRefine for data annotation and governance, LLaMA-Factory for fine-tuning large models, Dify and Confluence for large model application development, and Stable Diffusion for text-to-image generation. Together, these tools empower users to adopt large models quickly and boost development productivity at scale.

Hybrid Training-Inference Scheduling on the Same Node to Maximize Resource Efficiency

Efficient utilization of computing resources remains a critical priority for AI startups and small to mid-sized enterprises in the early stages of AI adoption. Traditional AI clusters typically allocate compute nodes separately for training and inference tasks, limiting the flexibility and efficiency of resource scheduling across the two types of workloads.

The upgraded MotusAI overcomes traditional limitations by enabling hybrid scheduling of training and inference workloads on a single node, allowing for seamless integration and dynamic orchestration of diverse task types. Equipped with advanced GPU scheduling capabilities, MotusAI supports on-demand resource allocation, empowering users to efficiently manage GPU resources based on workload requirements. MotusAI also features multi-dimensional GPU scheduling, including fine-grained partitioning and support for Multi-Instance GPU (MIG), addressing a wide range of use cases across model development, debugging, and inference.

MotusAI's enhanced scheduler significantly outperforms community-based versions, delivering a 5× improvement in task throughput and 5× reduction in latency for large-scale POD deployments. It enables rapid startup and environment readiness for hundreds of PODs while supporting dynamic workload scaling and tidal scheduling for both training and inference. These capabilities empower seamless task orchestration across a wide range of real-world AI scenarios.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of end-to-end AI and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

