12.06.2025 13:12 Uhr
Reacta Healthcare announces transformation into a facility for multi-allergen manufacturing

  • 1st production of pharmaceutical grade egg and milk challenge meals
  • Product portfolio of challenge meals now includes peanut, milk and egg
  • Innovation pipeline includes development of 'Top 9' allergen products as well as a products suitable from 6 months

DEESIDE, Wales, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- May 2025 marked another key milestone for Reacta Healthcare, as the first production run of pharmaceutical grade milk and egg challenge meals commenced. These first orders will be shipped internationally for two clinical trials investigating novel food allergy treatments.

Egg Challenge Meal for Oral Food Challenges. Diagnosis and monitoring of food allergy.

The importance of considering multiple food allergies in both diagnosis and treatment has become increasingly relevant. Amongst those with food allergies 46% of adults and 40% of children have multiple food allergies, making it crucial for healthcare providers to adopt a holistic approach.

The addition of egg and milk challenge meals to the existing peanut products at Reacta Healthcare reflects the prevalence of multiple food allergies. These products are designed to meet the needs of food allergy research and clinical communities, ensuring safety, quality, and efficacy across various allergens. The development of these new standardised allergen products allows for easy expansion of the product portfolio with further allergens.

Full development and manufacture of the new products has been undertaken at Reacta Healthcare's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) licensed site in Deeside, UK. The challenge meals comply with client requirements for allergen identification, standardisation, and cGMP manufacturing. Successful submissions of these dossiers have been made to various health agencies including FDA and EMA on numerous occasions since 2017.

Reacta's challenge meals are suitable for supply to all phases of clinical trials for use in double-blind placebo-controlled oral food challenges. With the addition of 2 more allergens, Reacta is ideally placed to supply various challenge meal combinations to a growing clinical research community seeking an 'antigen agnostic' indication for their respective therapies. The multi-allergen site is now set up to seamlessly develop further allergen challenge meals, hazelnut and cashew prototypes have already been developed.

The company is utilising its internal research and development capabilities to advance food allergy research, diagnosis, and clinical practice.

ABOUT REACTA HEALTHCARE

Reacta Healthcare operates from a MHRA license pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the UK. Their globally patented challenge meals are used in globally in therapeutic trials for the diagnosis and monitoring of food allergies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708694/Reacta_Healthcare_Egg_Challenge.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708695/Reacta_Healthcare_Leadership_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708693/Reacta_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Leadership team Reacta Healthcare

Reacta Healthcare logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reacta-healthcare-announces-transformation-into-a-facility-for-multi-allergen-manufacturing-302479224.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
