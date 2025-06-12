Understand Tech Unveils Major Platform Update to Empower Secure, Scalable AI Deployment for Enterprises

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Understand Tech, a leading enterprise AI platform, today announced a significant product update designed to meet the evolving demands of security-conscious organizations. The latest enhancements focus on on-premise deployment, intelligent document generation, advanced AI capabilities, and expanded integration with enterprise tools-solidifying Understand Tech's position as a trusted solution for regulated and large-scale enterprise environments.

On-Premise AI: Security at the Core

With heightened concerns around data privacy and compliance, Understand Tech now supports full on-premise deployment of its AI platform. This includes Understand AI, a powerful local Large Language Model (LLM) that runs entirely offline-eliminating the need for external API calls and offering complete control over data processing.

In addition, organizations leveraging AWS can now deploy the platform effortlessly using Infrastructure as Code , enabled through public Terraform templates. The platform also now supports Single Sign-On (SSO) via OpenID Connect, ensuring streamlined and secure access management.

Chained Prompts: Solving Long-Form AI Output

The update introduces Chained Prompts, a groundbreaking feature that overcomes the context and length limitations of traditional LLMs. Enterprises can now upload a structured sequence of prompts, which are processed step-by-step and merged into a single cohesive output. This capability is ideal for complex document generation such as contracts, technical specifications, test suites, and compliance reports.

Check out the Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5uZgqJdn5VQ

Enhanced LLM Capabilities and RAG Optimization

Understanding AI has been upgraded to deliver improved multi-step reasoning, structural coherence, and factual accuracy. Optimized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), the model can now deliver more relevant and accurate results, while remaining fully offline or hosted in private cloud environments.

Refined User Experience

A redesigned user interface brings a host of usability upgrades including streaming replies for real-time responsiveness and a vertical model selector for simplified navigation between AI models. The chat interface also now includes a larger interactive area and streamlined navigation to enhance productivity.

Deep Integration and Customization

With the launch of a Custom Chat Widget, enterprises can now embed Understand Tech's assistant within their own platforms, fully customizing visual elements including iconography, color schemes, branding, and welcome messages creating a seamless user experience.

Understand Tech has also integrated directly with n8n, a popular open-source workflow automation tool. This native integration enables businesses to trigger backend logic from within the chat interface, allowing actions such as sending alerts, updating databases, or calling internal APIs-paving the way for intelligent automation.

In addition, CRM integration has been expanded to include Zoho CRM, alongside existing support for HubSpot, allowing businesses to directly capture and sync user information and chat transcripts.

Looking Ahead: Agentic AI on the Horizon

Building on this foundation, Understand Tech is actively developing Agentic AI capabilities. Set to roll out in Q3 2025, users will soon be able to configure assistants capable of scheduling meetings, triggering workflows, and executing API calls autonomously-all driven by natural conversation logic.

This development is a direct response to enterprise feedback, reflecting Understand Tech's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric design.

Availability

All features are now live and available for both cloud-based and on-premise deployments.

Understand Tech is an enterprise-focused AI platform dedicated to building secure, scalable, and action-oriented AI systems. With a mission to empower enterprises through flexible deployment, robust compliance, and seamless integration, Understand Tech is redefining what's possible with AI in regulated and complex environments.

