Donnerstag, 12.06.2025

WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
12.06.25 | 15:43
6,568 Euro
-4,56 % -0,314
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 13:33 Uhr
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Jun-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
easyJet plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
  
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
  
 
12 June 2025 
 
  
 
On 11 June 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the 
easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 June 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities set out in the table below. 
 
  
 
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in 
the Company of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can 
contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. 
 
PDMR         Partnership Shares Purchased     Price 
 
Robert Birge     26                  GBP5.881 
 
Kenton Jarvis    26                  GBP5.881 
 
David Morgan     25                  GBP5.881 
 
Garry Wilson     25                  GBP5.881

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot    Investor Relations       +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
                              
 
Media: 
 
Anna Knowles     Corporate Communications    +44 (0)7985 873 313 
 
Harry Cameron    Teneo              +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Robert Birge 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
a)      of instrument 
                            
 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                              Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the 
                              Plan. 
 
 
                                            Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                          Partnership Shares    GBP GBP5.881    26 
 
                                
       Aggregated information 
d)                             
      -- Aggregated volume 
                              Aggregated volume: 26 
 
         -- Price                   GBP GBP5.881 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            2025-06-10 
 
f)      Place of the transaction           XLON 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Kenton Jarvis 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Chief Executive 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
a)      of instrument 
                            
 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                              Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the 
                              Plan. 
 
 
                                            Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                          Partnership Shares    GBP GBP5.881    26 
 
                                
       Aggregated information 
d)                             
      -- Aggregated volume 
                              Aggregated volume: 26 
 
         -- Price                   GBP GBP5.881 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            2025-06-10 
 
f)      Place of the transaction           XLON 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     David Morgan 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       of instrument 
 
 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                              Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the 
                              Plan. 
 
 
                                           Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                          Partnership Shares    GBP GBP5.881    25 
 
                                
       Aggregated information 
d)                             
      -- Aggregated volume 
                              Aggregated volume: 25 
 
         -- Price                   GBP GBP5.881 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            2025-06-10 
 
                              XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                     Garry Wilson 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                CEO easyJet holidays 
 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       of instrument 
 
 
        Identification code              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                              Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the 
                              Plan. 
 
 
                                           Price(s)     Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                          Partnership Shares    GBP GBP5.881    25 
 
                                
       Aggregated information 
d)                             
      -- Aggregated volume 
                              Aggregated volume: 25 
 
         -- Price                   GBP GBP5.881 
 
e)      Date of the transaction            2025-06-10 
 
f)      Place of the transaction           XLON

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  392543 
EQS News ID:  2154358 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
