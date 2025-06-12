Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 13:48 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Anand Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his role as CFO, Anand will be reporting to Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director of the Company.

Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as Chief Financial Officer

Anand Balakrishnan has over 20 years of extensive experience in financial management, accounting, and strategic leadership, having held senior roles at organizations including Marsh McLennan (formerly JLT), GE Healthcare, and Mindteck.

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, Happiest Minds, said, "We're delighted to welcome Anand to Happiest Minds. He brings a strong blend of financial acumen and strategic thinking that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue driving innovation, delivering value to our stakeholders, and building a sustainable and growth-focused organization."

Anand brings rich leadership experience from his previous roles and joins us from Mindteck, a publicly listed IT service company. During his six-year tenure with them, he played a pivotal role in improving financial discipline and operational efficiency and successfully turning the organization back to profitability by guiding the business towards stability and sustainable growth.

Anand is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Certified Public Accountant - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a graduate degree in commerce from the Bangalore University.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc.

Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS), and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:
Dr. Kiran Veigas
Vice President and Head - Corporate Marketing, Branding & Communications
media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709683/Anand_Balakrishnan_CFO.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/5367470/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

Happiest Minds Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happiest-minds-appoints-anand-balakrishnan-as-chief-financial-officer-302480178.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.