Signaling Continued Success, BlueWhale Research Announces New Chief Growth and Revenue Officers to Expand Its Leadership Team

Co-Founder and industry veteran step into new roles leading the team providing innovative demand generation services to B2B Technology organizations.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / BlueWhale Research, Inc., a trusted provider of specialized and innovative demand generation services to leading B2B Technology organizations, today announced the strategic appointments of Chris Isham to Chief Growth Officer and Julie Fulkerson to Chief Revenue Officer.

As a Co-Founder of the Company and having most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, Chris is especially qualified to lead BlueWhale's efforts to expand its innovative offerings to new markets. Having been with BlueWhale since its founding, Chris has developed strategic partnerships and built revenue streams that have propelled the Company to its current distinguished position. In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Chris will lead the effort to broaden the Company's reach into new areas and will serve a vital role in strategic business development.

Chris shared his vision for the Company, "We've built a strong foundation by providing marketing services within the B2B technology space, and through that success, we've uncovered new and innovative ways to bring BlueWhale's products to a broader range of industries ready to elevate their go-to-market strategies. I look forward to continuing to drive this initiative at scale."

Julie is stepping into the Chief Revenue Officer role, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to BlueWhale. With decades of experience in managing sophisticated revenue departments in B2B media and marketing services, Julie is especially equipped to lead the Company's proficient revenue team.

Julie expressed her enthusiasm about joining BlueWhale, "I'm excited to be part of a team that is focused on not only providing innovative products to help revenue teams thrive, but is committed to doing so with integrity. BlueWhale stands apart in this industry in its ability to collaborate with and deliver positive outcomes for revenue teams. I'm really looking forward to bringing these outcomes to our existing and future customers."

James Oberhausen, Chief Executive Officer at BlueWhale Research, also shared his excitement, "We are thrilled to have Chris Isham in this new role and to welcome Julie Fulkerson to the Company. This is a significant step in our continued progress in growing an organization that is committed to excellence for our clients. We are very excited to launch BlueWhale into this new stage of growth with this expansion of our exceptional executive team."

About BlueWhale Research, Inc.:

BlueWhale Research delivers insights and engagement for successful B2B companies to attract and connect with their most ideal customers. With leading sources of predictive intent and business intelligence, we discover and engage focused markets from a complex global ecosystem for companies to be seen and understood. Our evolving platform provides effective data harmonization, verification, and delivery, all insulated by rigorous data protection and compliance. Backed by our commitment to integrity, collaboration, and positive outcomes for B2B revenue teams, BlueWhale has been at the forefront of full-funnel demand generation since 2013.

