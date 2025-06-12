Hawley Crescent Catering & Events Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Catering Excellence in Durham Region

WHITBY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Hawley Crescent Catering & Events as the 2025 winner in the Caterers category for the Durham Region. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional culinary experiences and innovative event solutions that reflect both quality and creativity.

Since 2015, Hawley Crescent Catering & Events has been helping clients bring their visions to life through full-service catering and event management. Known for their flexibility, sustainability, and attention to detail, the team at Hawley Crescent has become a go-to choice for corporate functions, weddings, private events, and more.

"Our focus has always been on delivering experiences that are authentic, memorable, and seamlessly executed," said the Hawley Crescent team. "We're honoured to be recognized with this award, which reflects the passion and dedication we bring to every event."

Highlights of Hawley Crescent's services include:

Full-service catering for events of all sizes

Bespoke menu development using fresh, locally sourced ingredients

Comprehensive event planning and management

Environmentally conscious practices and sustainable event solutions

Personalized service tailored to individual client needs

By combining culinary creativity with expert event coordination, Hawley Crescent has earned a loyal clientele throughout Durham Region and beyond. The company's ability to adapt and exceed expectations has positioned it as a leader in the catering and events space.

To learn more about Hawley Crescent Catering & Events, CLICK HERE or visit www.hawleycrescent.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

