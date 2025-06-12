Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recognized for Trusted Legal Expertise, Perera Law Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to recognize Perera Law as the 2025 winner in the Real Estate Law category for the Peel Region. This honour reflects the firm's continued commitment to delivering transparent, efficient, and client-first legal services across Brampton, Mississauga, and beyond.

Founded by Thilini Perera, Perera Law has built a strong reputation for removing the stress from real estate transactions. Whether buying, selling, refinancing, or transferring title, the firm provides clear guidance and dependable legal support every step of the way. Clients appreciate Perera Law's flat-fee pricing structure, flexible appointment options, and dedication to responsive service.

"Our goal is to make real estate law accessible and hassle-free for every client. Being chosen for this award validates our focus on transparency, efficiency, and personalized care," said the team at Perera Law.

Highlights of Perera Law's services include:

  • Residential and commercial real estate transactions

  • Mortgage refinancing and title transfers

  • Flat-rate legal fees with no hidden charges

  • Virtual and flexible appointment scheduling

  • Serving clients across Ontario

At the heart of Perera Law is a belief in simplifying the legal process. The firm has become a trusted partner to homeowners, first-time buyers, and real estate investors by delivering timely, tailored solutions and building long-lasting client relationships.

To learn more about Perera Law and its award-winning services, CLICK HERE or visit www.pereralaw.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/recognized-for-trusted-legal-expertise-perera-law-wins-2025-cons-1038100

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
