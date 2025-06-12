Anzeige
12.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
Golden Pear Funding: Golden Pear Extends and Upsizes Corporate Note to $78.7 Million

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Golden Pear Funding (Golden Pear), a national leader in litigation finance for both pre-settlement and medical receivables, announced the extension and upsize of their investment-grade corporate notes to $78.7 million. Since its founding in 2008, Golden Pear has funded over $1.1 billion to more than 87,000 clients. Proceeds from the transaction will be used for flexible working capital and growth initiatives.

"This capital infusion is instrumental in our growth as we continue to provide financing for the rapidly expanding litigation finance market," said Gary Amos, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Pear. "We are grateful to have the backing of both our long-standing investor partners and new institutional supporters who share our vision."

Daniel Amsellem, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Pear, added, "The timing of this transaction aligns perfectly with our capital allocation strategy. These funds will be utilized to optimize our cost structure, enhance operational efficiency, and pursue strategic initiatives."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Golden Pear Funding
Founded in 2008, Golden Pear is one of the largest specialty finance companies in the United States funding legal matters and purchasing medical receivables from physicians and medical centers. The Company empowers its clients to navigate the legal system and provides them with financial solutions that work. Golden Pear is backed by a partnership of several private equity firms that allow for the stability and continued institutional growth of the firm. For additional information about the Company, visit https://goldenpearfunding.com.

Contact Information

Gary Amos
CEO
investorrelations@gpfco.com
212-244-8200

SOURCE: Golden Pear Funding



