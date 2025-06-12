Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Initial Case Series Utilizing Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System to Enhance Stabilization of the SI Joint for Patients Undergoing Lumbar Fusion

~ Andrew J. Trontis, MD from Progressive Spine and Orthopaedics, (Englewood, NJ) Completes Initial Case Series ~

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced the completion of an initial case series utilizing the Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System (the "Catamaran") to immobilize & stabilize the SI Joint providing added support at the base of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. The case series was completed by Andrew J. Trontis, MD from Progressive Spine & Orthopaedics in Englewood, New Jersey. As announced previously by the Company, the Catamaran recently received an expanded indication for use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Catamaran is now approved to augment immobilization and stabilization of the SI joint for patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar fusion.

"As an orthopedic spine surgeon managing complex spinal pathology, I am always looking for innovations that deliver long-term value to my patients," said Andrew J. Trontis, MD. "Integrating Catamaran into spinal fusion constructs has meaningfully enhanced my surgical approach - offering robust stabilization at the base of the fusion without adding significant morbidity, blood loss, or operative time. By securing this foundation early, we can reduce the risk of future sacroiliac joint pain or pelvic instrumentation failure, ultimately supporting more durable outcomes."

"Achieving FDA clearance for Catamaran's use in augmenting spinal fusion has been a pivotal objective for Tenon throughout the system's development," added Steven M. Foster, President and CEO of Tenon Medical. "With our growing clinical experience and emerging data from the MAINSAIL trial, it's evident that we're providing a safe, dependable, and efficient method for authentic SI joint fusion. We believe Catamaran will be a crucial tool in addressing the sacropelvic biomechanical challenges presented during a complex spine surgery."

This expanded indication is poised to open a substantial new market opportunity for the Company by addressing the need for robust SI joint stabilization and fixation as part of complex spinal fusion procedures. The Company remains committed to advancing care for patients with SI joint disorders and is excited about the potential of the expanded Catamaran indication to benefit a broader patient population.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

