Long Island Capital Alliance to Host Cannabis Capital Forum Featuring Top Industry Leaders and Investors

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), dedicated to promoting business growth on Long Island, is proud to announce its upcoming Cannabis Capital Forum, scheduled for Friday, June 20, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the RXR Corporate Center, located at 68 South Service Road in Melville, NY.

This premier event will spotlight the rapidly evolving cannabis industry and connect promising cannabis ventures with experienced investors. The forum will feature five innovative presenting companies and a panel of distinguished cannabis investment professionals.

Presenting Companies:

Adonis Distribution - A leading processor bringing top cannabis brands to the New York market.

BIG JULES - A Long Island-based retail dispensary located in Deer Park, NY.

Native Ceuticals - North Carolina-based producer of natural beauty products.

SYPP Cloud Bar - Developer of a cutting-edge vaporized infused beverage product line.

UrbanXtracts - Vertically-integrated processor and cultivator delivering top cannabis brands to the New York market.

Investor Panelists:

Loren DeFalco, CB1 Capital - Represents a leading Long Island-based cannabis investment fund.

Andrew Kaye, AJK Consulting, LLC - Assists emerging and established compliant cannabis companies to enhance, repair, refinance, and re-engineer their enterprises to promote market growth and profitability.

Kyle Shenfeld, Rainbow Realty Group - Oversees a cannabis real estate investment fund with over $170 million deployed across 62 properties in 12 states.

Moderators:

Neil Kaufman, Managing Member at Kaufman McGowan PLLC

Jill Scher, Managing Director at CBIZ

This event is made possible thanks to the support of our Platinum Sponsors: CBIZ, Carter DeLuca, UHY Advisors, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, and Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC.

"We're excited to bring together forward-thinking cannabis companies and seasoned investors for a morning of meaningful connections and high-impact networking," said Neil Kaufman, Managing Member at Kaufman McGowan PLLC. "Long Island is positioned to be a key player in the growth of the cannabis industry."

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: RXR Corporate Center, 68 S. Service Road, Melville, NY 11747

To register or learn more, visit: https://www.licapital.org/event-6176718

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

