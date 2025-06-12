Living Security Reports Over 90% Reduction in Risk Exposure Among Enterprise Clients, Showcasing the Power of AI-Driven Prevention

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced new results from enterprise clients using its AI-powered Unify platform to prevent cybersecurity breaches caused by human behavior. In an era where 68% of data breaches stem from human error-and AI-powered phishing and deepfake scams are on the rise-organizations need more than traditional training. Unify uses AI to detect, prioritize, and proactively reduce risk, transforming security awareness into measurable prevention at scale.

According to IBM's 2025 Security X-Force Report, organizations using AI and automation in security operations reduce breach likelihood by 43%. Living Security's latest client outcomes demonstrate an even more substantial impact: enterprises leveraging Unify have achieved as much as a 90% reduction in human risk exposure, showing that proactive, behavior-based interventions powered by AI are shifting the landscape from reactive response to true prevention. This insight is validated by third-party research from Cyentia .

From Exposure to Prevention: Real-World Impact

Living Security clients are achieving breakthrough results by applying Unify's AI-powered insights and detection to spot risks early, guide interventions, and drive behavior change at scale:

Blackbaud , the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact for non-profit and educational institutions.

Improved its Human Risk Index (HRI) by over 100% in just eight months. By integrating data from existing tools-including phishing simulations, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and web usage-into Living Security's AI-powered Unify platform, Blackbaud identified high-risk roles and behaviors. The platform then delivered targeted, department-specific campaigns, enabling proactive interventions before risky behaviors could escalate. Learn more about Blackbaud's HRM journey here.

Multinational Healthcare Organization

Increased HRI by 58% and reduced the number of employees engaging in high-risk security behaviors from 7% to 2% in 12 months.

With a small team managing security awareness for over 100,000+ employees, the organization turned to Living Security's Unify platform to move from reactive training to strategic, risk-based intervention.

The platform's AI capabilities surfaced behavioral gaps-particularly among contractors-by correlating phishing simulation clicks, USB exceptions, and underreporting patterns.

Armed with this visibility, they launched tailored engagement campaigns that aligned with real threats and user roles.

These data-driven actions not only improved HRI, but also led to increased leadership buy-in, expansion of the security team, and measurable behavior change across key segments of the workforce.

Regional Utility Provider

Achieved a 121% increase in Human Risk Index in just 30 days .

This large regional utility partnered with Living Security to identify and act on hidden human risk without overloading its 8,000+ employees or security team.

Using Unify's AI-powered insights, they uncovered behavioral patterns like misaligned phishing timing and role-based risk, then launched personalized Behavior Scorecards and staggered simulations.

Now expanding with automated workflows and executive dashboards, they've shifted from passive awareness to proactive, behavior-driven defense. Read the full success story here .

"These success stories aren't outliers-they're proof that when organizations embed AI into their human risk strategy, they can measurably reduce their likelihood of breach," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "In a time when AI is used to scale social engineering and deepfakes, Unify turns scattered signals into action, helping our clients move faster, engage smarter defense strategies, and stay ahead of threats, before risk turns into impact."

How AI-Powered Prevention Closes the Loop with Unify

Living Security's Unify platform moves beyond training by embedding AI into the full lifecycle of human risk:

Spot Risk Early

Continuously monitors 250+ user behaviors across identity, collaboration, and email tools-surfacing hidden signals before they escalate into incidents.

Take Action Fast

Applies real-time AI risk scoring through the Human Risk Index to prioritize threats and trigger tailored interventions based on role, behavior, and context.

Simulate Smarter

Launches adaptive phishing simulations that align with user tendencies, workload patterns, and evolving threat trends-maximizing relevance and impact.

Prove ROI

Delivers executive-ready dashboards that go beyond completion rates-showing real behavior change and measurable risk reduction.

Reinforce What Works

Closes the loop with automated feedback cycles that continuously refine engagement strategies-getting smarter with every signal.

"Prevention occurs when you act before risky behavior results in a breach," said Mike Siegel, President at Living Security. "Our platform doesn't wait for an incident, it identifies risk signals early and delivers the right intervention at the right time."

The Future of Human Risk is Predictive

With regulatory momentum increasing-including heightened SEC cyber disclosure requirements and EU moves toward behavior-based risk oversight-plenty of organizations are struggling to quantify human risk. By combining behavior analytics, automation, and AI, Living Security is equipping CISOs, Security Awareness & Training Managers, GRC leaders, and SOC teams with the visibility and control to operationalize prevention at scale.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 8-12% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

