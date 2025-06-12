Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Welcomes Dr. Richard Goldfarb, Distinguished Geologist and Global Expert in Orogenic Gold Systems and Alaskan Geology to Technical Advisory Team

One of the Most Influential Figures in Economic Geology Joins Tectonic as Company Ramps Up Exploration at Flat Gold Project in Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) is honoured to announce a timely and strategic strengthening of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee with the appointment of Dr. Richard Goldfarb - one of the most respected figures in global economic geology and a leading expert on orogenic and intrusion-related gold systems, including Alaska.

A respected geoscientist with more than 40 years of research and industry experience, including 35 years with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Dr. Goldfarb was awarded the 2023 SEG Penrose Gold Medal, the highest honour in economic geology, recognizing his outstanding lifetime contributions to the science and practice of mineral exploration. He has authored over 250 peer-reviewed publications and led targeting and gold genesis studies for some of the world's largest gold systems across more than 30 countries, including studies of the 39 million ounce Donlin Gold Project, just 40 kilometres ("kms") from Tectonic's Flat Gold Project and located within the same mineral belt. 1 A foremost authority on the metallogeny of the North American Cordillera and Alaskan gold deposits, Dr. Goldfarb's foundational work has shaped modern exploration models, directly impacting Tectonic's strategy at Flat.

Tony Reda, President and CEO of Tectonic Metals, commented,

"Rich isn't just an advisor - he's part of Alaska's geological DNA. His return is truly a homecoming. He's walked these rocks, studied deposits across these terranes, and understands, better than anyone, the immense gold potential this region holds. From research at Donlin and Flat in the 1980s and 1990s, to shaping global theories on orogenic gold formation, Rich has helped define how the modern exploration industry approaches gold discovery.

Since 1981, he has studied gold systems across Alaska alongside some of the most respected academic and industry geologists - first as a USGS scientist, and more recently as a trusted consultant to exploration and mining companies. Few have contributed more to the global understanding of orogenic gold systems, and certainly none more so in Alaska. His early work helped build the very geological framework we rely on today at Flat.

Collaborating with Rich is both humbling and energizing. His expertise will directly enhance our targeting, refine our models, and move us closer to unlocking the full scale of Flat's mineral endowment. His appointment is a strategic advantage as we continue to expand our technical capabilities and advance what we believe is a tier-one gold opportunity.

Tectonic's Technical Advisory Committee is second to none, with globally recognized leaders in mineral exploration, structural geology, metallurgy, and mine development. Combined with our exceptional internal team, we are uniquely equipped to seize every opportunity ahead. We're deeply honoured to have such distinguished professionals guiding our mission to create transformational value for our shareholders-this year and for years to come."

Dr. Richard Goldfarb, Technical Advisor, commented:

"The direct relationship between the historic placer gold recovery and numerous prospective lode gold occurrences, as well as the scale, preservation, and geologic architecture in the Flat area suggest high favourability for significant discovery. Furthermore, the Flat project is located within the highly underexplored and prospective Kuskokwim Mineral Belt of southwestern Alaska, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world at Donlin Creek. The Flat Project exhibits all the hallmarks of a good gold system - broad mineralized zones, well-developed structural controls, and consistent geochemical and alteration signatures over several host targets in competent intrusions and adjacent hornfels. Throw in the reported exceptional metallurgical recoveries utilizing multiple mineral processing methods, including heap leach recoveries of up to 96%, further enhance its potential. Among the systems I've reviewed globally, Flat ranks well in terms of discovery potential, economic upside, and technical merit. Tectonic has assembled a highly capable team and a focused exploration strategy. I'm excited to help guide the Company as it works to unlock what could be one of Alaska's next great gold deposits."

To learn more about Tectonic's Technical Advisory Committee, please click here:

A Defining Year for Tectonic Metals and the Flat Gold Project

Dr. Goldfarb's appointment marks another major milestone in a year of transformative progress for Tectonic and its Flat Gold Project. Key 2025 highlights to date include:

High-grade oxide gold drill discovery at Alpha Bowl (March 2025), interpreted as the northern extension of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, (+Read)

Expansion of drilled mineralized strike from 2 km to over 3 km at Chicken Mountain (+Read)

Validation for the potential of a reduced-intrusion-related gold system at the Golden Apex target and new mineralized zones identified at Chicken Mountain; (+Read)

Exceptional metallurgical results from mix of oxidized and unoxidized material, with gold recoveries up to 96% from heap leach column tests; (+Read)

80% oversubscribed recent private placement, C$12.7 million raised, reflecting strong investor conviction. (+Read)

These results have set the stage for a high-impact Phase One diamond and reverse circulation drill program, which is underway now.

About Dr. Richard Goldfarb

Dr. Richard Goldfarb is a foremost authority on economic geology, with a career spanning over four decades dedicated to advancing the understanding of gold deposit formation and mineral exploration strategies. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Bucknell University, an M.Sc. in Hydrogeology from the University of Nevada - Mackay School of Mines, and a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Colorado.

Dr. Goldfarb spent 35 years with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), where he served as a Senior Research Geologist and led foundational research on the geology, metallogeny, and mineral potential of Alaska and the greater North American Cordillera. He is globally recognized for pioneering work on orogenic gold systems, ore genesis, and tectonic controls on mineralization, producing over 250 peer-reviewed publications and scientific papers that have shaped global exploration models.

His contributions have had direct and lasting impact on exploration in Alaska, including early resource assessment work at the Flat Gold Project in the 1980s - Tectonic Metals' flagship asset - as well as major metallogenic studies at world-class deposits such as Donlin Gold. His work has provided critical frameworks for understanding the link between large-scale tectonics and gold deposition, influencing exploration decisions across the global mining sector.

In recognition of his lifetime achievements, Dr. Goldfarb was awarded the 2023 Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) Penrose Gold Medal, one of the highest honours in the field of economic geology. Dr. Goldfarb currently holds appointments as a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines, a Distinguished Professor at the China University of Geosciences (Beijing), and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Western Australia. In addition to his academic contributions, he is a sought-after consultant to leading mining companies and provides technical guidance to governments, international agencies, and exploration companies worldwide.

Dr. Goldfarb's unmatched depth of knowledge and global perspective continue to influence the next generation of exploration geologists and mineral resource strategies.

The Flat Gold System - Alaska's Next Tier 1 Opportunity

The Flat Gold Project spans 99,800 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon Limited, one of Alaska's largest Native Regional Corporations, which has invested over $4M in Tectonic Metals, endorsing exploration on their land. Flat hosts bulk-tonnage, intrusion-related gold mineralization, comparable to the Fort Knox gold mine. It is recognized as a prime example of the direct relationship between placer gold and bedrock sources. Placer gold shed from intrusions has led to 1.4 Moz of placer gold production. Notably, the project has achieved a 100% drill success rate to date, with gold intersected in all 86 drill holes at Chicken Mountain.

Donlin 2021 NI 43-101 Technical Report. Tonnage: 541,337kt at 2.24g/t Au. Measured & Indicated: 39,007koz Au. Assuming an average recovery of 89.5% and average 5% grade of 1.07, the marginal gold cut-off grade is 0.47 g/t. Gold price of $1,200/oz is assumed.

Learn More About Tectonic Metals

Subscribe To Our Email List

View our 2025 Fact Sheet or Corporate Presentation

Tour The Flat Gold Project?

Tectonic invites you to take a virtual tour of our Flat Gold Project with both the CEO of Tectonic and Doyon, one of Alaska's largest for-profit Native Regional Corporations.

To Be A Part of "The Shift," Follow Us On Social Media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Qualified Person

Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Jesse Manna, Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at jesse@tectonicmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, including the expected closing date and participation by certain strategic funds for the amounts described herein; the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, including the Company securing sufficient funds for the 2025 drill program at Alpha Bowl by the expected launch date; the potential for mineralization and planned exploration and drilling activities at Tectonic's projects, any future exploration activities and the size; the terms and closing date of the Share Consolidation, including the expected benefits for shareholders; the receipt of any regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV for the Offering and the Share Consolidation.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about the Company securing sufficient financing for its planned exploration and drilling initiatives on acceptable terms or at all, current estimates and assumptions regarding the benefits of the Share Consolidation, future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental and other approvals and financing on time, obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to consummate the Offering and the Share Consolidation on the terms described herein or at all; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tectonic-metals-welcomes-dr.-richard-goldfarb-distinguished-geologist-and-global-1038705