West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - As the summer pool season heats up, News Media Group, Inc. partnered with Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge and Aiper, the pioneer of cordless, robotic pool cleaners. This collaboration featured a nationwide media tour spotlighting "Aiper Day," one of the brand's biggest sales of the year, running now until the end of June.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiHPR5nYHMQ

Trae Bodge featured Aiper's flagship product, the Scuba X1 Pro Max, an all-in-one cordless robotic cleaner that effortlessly scrubs pool floors, walls, waterlines, and even skims the surface, helping consumers save significant time on maintenance. Among all the pool tech deals, the tour emphasized the $600 savings on the Scuba X1 Pro Max during Aiper Day, along with even more saving opportunities to bundle it with Aiper's HydroComm Pro for enhanced underwater communication, water quality monitoring, and app control, offering pool owners premium tech at an exceptional value.

Pool owners can find out more about Aiper Day sales by visiting the website www.Aiper.com.

