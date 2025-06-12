Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a capital markets advisory engagement with Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("Joseph Gunnar"), a leading U.S.-based investment bank, to support the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy and to assist in pursuing a quotation of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States.

Under the terms of the engagement, Joseph Gunnar will act as a non-exclusive capital markets advisor to the Company for an initial six-month period, during which it will provide support for regulatory filings, investor roadshows, application preparation, and other strategic services related to the OTCQB listing process as well as DTC Eligibility. The engagement also includes the opportunity for Joseph Gunnar to participate in future financings and marketing initiatives.

"This engagement marks another step forward in our global growth strategy as we work to enhance liquidity and broaden our investor base," said Tim Chan, CEO of Universal Digital. "Partnering with an experienced U.S. investment bank like Joseph Gunnar provides us with strategic insight and market access that will be instrumental as we expand our presence in the United States."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group for early-stage and developing companies that are current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification. Should the Company succeed in listing on the OTCQB it would provide increased visibility and trading access for U.S. investors; however, such a listing is not guaranteed.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's business strategy, market positioning, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company's business strategy, expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, operating costs, and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

