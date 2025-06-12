Heading to Cannes, Advertible celebrates its anniversary with innovative, scalable native solutions gaining strategic industry attention.

Advertible, a pioneer in intelligent rendering technology, is celebrating a year of rapid growth, industry recognition, and product innovation. As the company marks its one-year anniversary, the team is heading to Cannes, France to unveil its latest advancements and deepen relationships with global partners. At the heart of Advertible's mission is a commitment to elevating native rendering and delivering on the promise of true customization at scale while improving the digital experience for end users. Cannes provides the perfect stage to showcase that vision: making advertising more seamless, efficient, and deeply integrated across today's most dynamic media environments.

Advertible's platform helps supply-side platforms (SSPs) and publishers improve how native ads integrate with content, helping brands deliver more consistent, high-quality ad experiences. By matching each publisher's unique look and feel, ads appear more native and less disruptive leading to stronger engagement and better outcomes for advertisers.

Advertible's core technology includes proprietary adaptive layouts, a truly "sizeless" solution that automatically fits any ad perfectly within publisher content. Combined with real-time preview capabilities for pre-launch accuracy and advanced render capture for live verification, this intelligent rendering stack eliminates production bottlenecks, simplifies campaign setup, and consistently delivers high-quality ad experiences with minimal effort.

This technology has already powered billions of ad experiences across mobile and desktop, in-app and web environments, earning Advertible an honorable mention at the 2024 AdExchanger Awards for Best Industry Startup.

"Advertible is built to make native advertising easier, faster, and more effective," said Advertible CEO, Priti Ohri, recently honored as one of the Top Women in Media Ad Tech by AdMonsters AdExchanger. "We focus on the details that matter better creative fit, less production friction, and full transparency. It's all about helping our clients deliver high-quality ad experiences without the usual tradeoffs. The momentum we've built in year one with our partners is incredibly exciting and affirms the industry's desire for genuine, innovative solutions. We're looking forward to what's ahead."

"At Digital Turbine, we prioritize partnerships that enhance value across the ecosystem from publishers to end users," Said Linda Ouyang, SVP GM of Global Supply Exchange at Digital Turbine, an Advertible partner. "Working with Advertible has enabled us to deliver a more seamless, tailored ad experience across our developers' apps enhancing the user journey and driving stronger results. The Advertible team is collaborative, forward-thinking, and committed to keeping pace with our ambition and the market's evolution."

The company is preparing to announce new partnerships and further platform upgrades, aimed at empowering clients with enhanced performance capabilities, driving scalability, and further transforming the landscape of native advertising.

About Advertible

Advertible is the leading rendering technology provider helping SSPs clearly visualize and optimize their ads across native, commerce, and social formats. Our platform gives SSPs unprecedented visibility and control, ensuring ads render flawlessly, driving greater revenue and advertiser confidence. Experience what it means to have Rendering Reimagined. Discover how Advertible can help your platform stand out and unlock new revenue opportunities by visiting Advertibleinc.com.

