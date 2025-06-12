Major network upgrade will enable multi-gigabit speeds in multiple European operating systems

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today that Liberty Global has chosen CommScope to upgrade several networks for virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) operation in Europe. Liberty Global, a provider of converged broadband, video and mobile communications services will upgrade the DOCSIS fixed access networks of some of its affiliates, including VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet (Wyre) in Belgium and Sunrise in Switzerland.

The network upgrades include CommScope's cloud-native vCCAP Evo virtualized Converged Cable Access Platform, which will provide significant enhancements to Liberty Global's service offerings and supplement currently deployed chassis-based CMTS/CCAP cores. The addition of the vCCAP Evo solution will enable Liberty Global to cost-effectively address evolving density, throughput and efficiency requirements. Furthermore, it allows them to rapidly adopt new headend technologies as such changes become available and nimbly pivot to support new enhanced multigigabit service tiers.

"Network upgrades are always complex," commented Colin Buechner, managing director Fixed Network, Liberty Global. "But CommScope went the extra mile for us and worked closely with our architecture, engineering and operations teams to develop a DOCSIS 4.0 network platform that would meet or exceed our specifications. With the vCCAP Evo solution we can now introduce multigigabit network speeds of up to at least 8 Gbps to our subscribers while cost effectively enhancing user experiences in a highly competitive market. Better yet, the network upgrades will require less power to run than our current deployments, so the new deployments will be more environmentally friendly than legacy technologies."

The system upgrades also include major deployments of CommScope's new DC2182 DOCSIS 4.0 1.8GHz cabinet-style DAA node, highly optimized for European applications. The DC2182 node will contain the RD1710-U2 Remote PHY Device (RPD) that enables DOCSIS 4.0 capabilities and capacities in a small form factor. The DC2182 deployment will prepare the operators' outside plant infrastructure for 1.8GHz ESD (Extended Spectrum DOCSIS) capability. The DAA upgrade will provide several operating benefits, including better spectral efficiencies and expanded wavelength capacities.

"We're thrilled that Liberty Global has selected CommScope's solutions and expertise to support their network upgrade deployment. We are uniquely positioned to tailor our solutions around our customers' needs; in this case it has been a pleasure to work through a plan with Liberty Global," stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. "We've always taken an agnostic approach to evolving access network technologies; therefore, we can support any technology deployment a customer chooses. Companies like Liberty Global can confidently leverage our team's deep technical expertise and extensive product knowledge to evolve or even remake their networks quickly and economically."

