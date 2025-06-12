Anzeige
WKN: 264748 | ISIN: US1096961040
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 11:23
72,50 Euro
-2,03 % -1,50
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
12.06.2025
The Brink's Company: Brink's Invests in KAL to Advance ATM Managed Services Solutions for Financial Institutions Worldwide

RICHMOND Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services ("AMS"), announced today a strategic investment in KAL ATM Software, a world leader in ATM software. This investment marks a milestone in Brink's AMS strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to financial institutions globally.

The Brink's AMS solution is designed to give customers the freedom to choose the best-fit hardware and software for their needs, recognizing that the vast majority of financial institution ATM fleets have multiple makes and models.

KAL's ATM software aligns perfectly with this approach. As the industry's most advanced hardware-independent ATM software, KAL enables seamless operation across all ATM hardware manufacturers. This ensures a consistent customer experience regardless of the underlying technology.

"Our investment in KAL is a natural extension of our AMS strategy," said Mark Eubanks, president and chief executive officer of Brink's. "Both Brink's and KAL are committed to building ecosystems that prioritize customer choice and value. Together, we are redefining what ATM services can look like in a modern, interoperable world."

Brink's and KAL have already demonstrated the strength of their partnership through successful deployments in Asia, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, validating the robustness and scalability of the joint solution.

"This partnership is about more than technology-it's about transforming the ATM landscape," said Aravinda Korala, founder and CEO of KAL. "By combining Brink's operational and service excellence with KAL's software innovation, we aim to deliver a future-proof solution that meets the evolving needs of financial institutions and retailers worldwide."

This investment underscores Brink's long-term commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and the evolution of ATM managed services in an increasingly digital and hardware-diverse world.

About The Brink's Company
About The Brink's Company

About KAL
About KAL

Contact:
Media Relations
469-549-6555


