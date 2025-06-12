Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that they will introduce their latest Hybrid Multisampler and highlight the new LC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers at the upcoming HPLC 2025 conference in Bruges, Belgium. These new additions are designed to boost laboratory efficiency and deliver superior results. Exhibition attendees will be able to see how these products can streamline operations and enhance analytical outcomes.

The Agilent InfinityLab Pro iQ Series, launched at ASMS 2025, represents the next generation of LC-mass detection. With innovative hardware advancements, the series delivers enhanced sensitivity and analytical performance for oligonucleotides, therapeutic peptides, and proteins-ideal for laboratories working with precious samples or low-concentration compounds. Intelligent features on the Pro iQ Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers provide real-time status feedback, enabling streamlined tuning and timely maintenance to reduce downtime. The system also supports advanced mass-based fraction collection, expanding its utility in compound purification workflows. Designed with sustainability in mind, it incorporates a low-maintenance, oil-free pump and has earned the new MyGreenLab ACT EcoLabel 2.0 certification.

The 1290 Infinity III Hybrid Multisampler is equipped with both traditional flow-through injection and Agilent's Feed Injection Mode effectively mediating sample-solvent interactions. This mode reduces the need for extensive sample preparation, saving time and ensuring superior peak shapes. Perfectly compatible with the 1300 bar Infinity III LC system, it is capable of running methods with sub-2 µm columns. Furthermore, its biocompatibility maintains the integrity of biomolecules and minimizes unwanted surface interactions, crucial for laboratories handling sensitive biological samples.

Additional innovations:

Preview of fluorescence detector that requires minimal sample preparation with best-in-class sensitivity and suitable for the most challenging UHPLC applications including released glycans and aflatoxins in food. Available later this year.

Introduction of enhanced serviceable flow cells, InfinityLab Assist updates, expanded Bio Core offerings.

Early adopters of the new Infinity III systems have already reported significant improvements in their workflows. Naresh Babu, associate vice president of Quality Assurance and Control at Novopor Advanced Science shared, "It has truly enhanced the quality and efficiency of our analysis." He added, "The instrument is incredibly robust, with excellent reproducibility and sensitivity."

Babu also praised the intuitive design: "The user-friendly software and intuitive InfinityLab Assist interface make the work seamless." He further highlighted the operational benefits: "We particularly appreciate the automation options available and the system's reliability, which has significantly improved our productivity."

"We are excited to introduce our latest Infinity III LC Series innovations at the HPLC 2025 conference," said Iris Mangelschots, vice president and general manager, Liquid Phase Division at Agilent. "The introduction of the new Hybrid Multisampler and LC Single Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers illustrates our ongoing dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance operational workflows, improve data quality, and promote operational efficiency and sustainability in laboratories within the biopharma, industrial, and academic sectors."

Agilent's technological advances showcased at HPLC 2025 highlight their ongoing commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability in laboratory settings. Attendees can visit Agilent at Booth #21 to learn more about these new products and innovations from Agilent experts.

