91% of institutional investors and wealth advisors plan to increase private market allocations, with a push for greater liquidity options, according to inaugural Private Markets Investor Survey from BBH

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) today released its first Private Markets Investor Survey, which captures the ideas and opinions about private market investments from 500 institutional investors and wealth advisors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan. The survey finds that the majority of investors (91%) plan to increase their holdings of private markets alternatives within the next two years. This desire to increase is fueled by the fact that 94% feel they are under-exposed to private markets and need to catch up.

The research finds that the reason why investors buy private markets alternatives is spread across several factors:

28% of investors believe that private markets outperform public markets and offer higher returns.

Another 28% say they're most motivated by a view that these products offer protection against inflation.

23% are driven to invest based on diversification and less volatility versus public markets.

21% primarily recognize the tax efficiency offered by these products.

"Although private asset strategies have seen exponential growth over the past decade, it's clear that many LPs still believe they're under-invested," says Chris Adams, Global Head of Alternative Funds Business Development at BBH. "The reasons differ among institutional and wealth types but one thing is for sure both investor types are planning to accelerate their investments in this space."

Other key findings include:

Geopolitical volatility makes private markets more attractive: 78% of respondents identified that geopolitical uncertainty increases their interest in private markets alternatives.

78% of respondents identified that geopolitical uncertainty increases their interest in private markets alternatives. Liquidity takes center stage: The importance of liquidity and access to capital was highlighted by both investor types: 59% of all investors prefer products with a liquidity window of 4-6 years markedly earlier than the timeline for returning investor capital in typical closed-ended commitment-based funds. 43% of investors (the highest figure) say they prioritize liquidity over target performance. Both institutional and wealth investors noted that new products offering increased liquidity would prompt them to increase their exposure to private markets.

The importance of liquidity and access to capital was highlighted by both investor types: Delays in capital A butterfly effect: 98% of investors who are already invested in private markets reported delays in having their invested capital returned. Most suggest it materially altered their investment decisions.

98% of investors who are already invested in private markets reported delays in having their invested capital returned. Most suggest it materially altered their investment decisions. LP education and availability: Among those who have not invested in private markets alternatives as part of their portfolios, the main reasons include availability of products (63%), knowledge about the products (57%), and long lockup periods for capital (47%).

Among those who have not invested in private markets alternatives as part of their portfolios, the main reasons include availability of products (63%), knowledge about the products (57%), and long lockup periods for capital (47%). New LP capital set to enter: The 179 wealth advisors who do not currently have exposure to private markets plan to increase their exposure significantly (39%) or somewhat significantly (60%) over the next two years.

The 179 wealth advisors who do not currently have exposure to private markets plan to increase their exposure significantly (39%) or somewhat significantly (60%) over the next two years. ETFs rising: 34% of global investors plan to invest in an ETF with exposure to private market investments; 57% want to learn more about these products; and only 5% think it's a bad idea.

Read the full report here: 2025 Brown Brothers Harriman Private Markets Investor Survey

The BBH Private Markets Investor Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 Institutional Investors and Wealth Advisors in the following markets: U.S., UK, Japan, Switzerland, and Germany, between March 28th and April 7th, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. All Institutional Investors were required to have private market investments as part of their portfolio. Of the 250 wealth advisors, 71 are invested in private markets and 179 are not, but plan to in the next two years. Within each market, a 50/50 quota was set for Institutional Investors and Wealth Advisors.

About Brown Brothers Harriman

Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) is a global financial services firm known for premium service and specialist expertise. We have a 200-year track record helping clients innovate and navigate complex financial markets. Our 6,000 employees serve clients and their investments in over 90 markets across BBH's 18 offices. As a private partnership, we are uniquely built to put clients first and create success that lasts.

BBH Investor Services is a leading provider of asset servicing and operating model solutions to global asset managers and financial institutions. Our asset servicing solutions include custody, global tax services, depositary and trustee, accounting, administration, transfer agency, and foreign exchange. Our operating model solutions solve platform, data, and connectivity challenges across open-architecture operating models. We support our clients' growth, enhance operational efficiency and resiliency, and streamline reporting and oversight. BBH operates in over 90 markets worldwide from 18 offices. BBH employs approximately 6,000 professionals.

References to specific types of securities and asset classes are for informative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as recommendations.

