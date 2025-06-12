Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 14:18 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROLLER and Activeon Strengthen Long-Term Partnership to Power the Next Stage of Growth for 72+ Locations

ROLLER's purpose is to help create experiences that bring joy and happiness to the world. They achieve this by empowering attraction venues with powerful, easy-to-use technology.

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, is celebrating its ongoing partnership with Activeon, a leading global operator of trampoline parks and family entertainment centers. Over the past two years, ROLLER and Activeon have worked together to optimize multi-location operations, enhance guest experiences, and drive data-backed decision-making across an expanding network of venues.

Activeon currently operates 72 venues across multiple brands, including Rush, JUMP House, AirHop, and Superfly. Before adopting ROLLER, they faced challenges managing different venue management systems across locations, leading to inefficiencies and data fragmentation. With ROLLER HQ, Activeon now has a centralized system that enables consistent operations, standardized data collection, and improved reporting.

"Having ROLLER has worked very well for us. It has simplified operations and provided the tools we need to enhance both staff and guest experiences," said Christine Grieg-Lie, Chief Operating Officer at Activeon. "ROLLER HQ is a must-have for any business with multiple brands and dozens of venues like our team. Giving the main office control over the venue setup-determining what kinds of product, what stock items-makes it so easy to control and manage without having to worry about having too many cooks in the kitchen."

The integration of ROLLER Analytics has also allowed Activeon's leadership team to make informed, data-driven decisions, such as optimizing staffing levels based on guest attendance trends.

"It's inspiring to see how Activeon has leveraged our platform to fuel growth," said Luke Finn, CEO and Co-Founder of ROLLER. "Over the past 24 months, they've streamlined operations, gained clearer oversight, and elevated the experience for both their guests and team. We're excited to work together, helping Activeon reach new heights."

As Activeon expands its footprint, the company plans to deepen its use of ROLLER's evolving suite of features, including advanced self-service and guest engagement tools, to further streamline operations and unlock new revenue opportunities. Read their full story here.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-and-activeon-strengthen-long-term-partnership-to-power-the-next-stage-of-growth-for-72-locations-302480207.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.