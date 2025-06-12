Flight training management software FlightLogger leverages BlueSnap's embedded payments functionality to streamline operations for flight schools and support business growth.

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform for leading B2B and B2C businesses, announced its selection by FlightLogger as its international payments partner, unlocking global payments capabilities and greater financial flexibility and acceptance for pilots in training.

As a leading flight training management software company, FlightLogger backed by leading private equity company Arcadea Group helps 200 flight schools across more than 50 countries optimize their pilot training workflows and operations. It is an all-digital platform that can be used on any device.

FlightLogger selected BlueSnap to support its international payments operations and reduce its technical debt, following a recommendation from payment advisory company PayTech Partners. BlueSnap was chosen for its strong international processing capabilities, single integration and competitive economics. By implementing recurring payments, payment due date reminders, and flexible payment options, BlueSnap has helped FlightLogger reduce late payments and allowed thousands of students to take advantage of flexible payment options.

"Becoming a pilot is no easy feat. With BlueSnap, our schools are simplifying the payment experience for our pilots in training, ensuring these students make the most of their aviation training years," said Mads D. Larsen, CEO at FlightLogger. "We're also benefiting from a single integration layer, which ensures a straightforward onboarding process for our schools, new and existing, worldwide. This saves our team significant administrative time and costs, and negates any third-party reconciliation, which simplifies the operational side of global business."

"As a pilot, I know how important it is for a student to have a simple payment process during their several years in aviation training," said Henry Helgeson, CEO at BlueSnap. "That is why we are so excited to have FlightLogger join our portfolio of international clients. We look forward to helping the company leverage our platform to improve customer experience, optimize and expand their operations, and reduce technical debt."

About FlightLogger

FlightLogger is a leading provider of cloud-based flight training management software, trusted by aviation training organizations in almost 50 countries. Designed to simplify and streamline daily operations, FlightLogger offers intuitive tools for scheduling, student progress tracking, compliance, and communication all in one platform. Built with a focus on usability and continuous improvement, FlightLogger helps flight schools deliver better training experiences while saving time and ensuring regulatory adherence.

Learn more at flightlogger.net.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors, including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612522220/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

For all BlueSnap inquiries, please contact bluesnap@hardnumbers.co.uk

For all FlightLogger inquiries, please contact info@flightlogger.net