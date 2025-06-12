Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 14:38 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Regulatory Shifts Ahead: What You Need To Know Now for Food Safety & Product Development

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / CS Global Services:

Complimentary Webinar

Regulatory Shifts Ahead: What You Need to Know Now for Food Safety & Product Development

June 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

Join SCS Global Services for a mid-year Regulatory review update, as the shifting priorities and focus by both the FDA and USDA is having a significant impact on how we develop and manufacture products. This webinar will provide you with an update on the key changes and give you the tools to navigate current requirements and compliance with the timelines. We will also explore how it starts with product development and considerations for food safety, quality and regulatory compliance from allergens, ready-to-eat status, to considering upcoming banned ingredients and reformulations. Lastly, you will take away a stronger understanding of actions your company should take now and those that can help to improve your current programs to achieve regulatory compliance and meeting customer expectations.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-regulatory-shifts-ahead-what-you-need-to-k-1038761

