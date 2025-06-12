Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) ("Nova Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dario Franco Garousian, a seasoned government relations and public affairs specialist, to its strategic advisory board, effective immediately.

Highlights:

Seasoned legislative and community engagement expert joins the advisory board to accelerate the Company's stakeholder strategy.

Will contribute to Nova Pacific's outreach and alignment of initiatives as the Company advances its Lara VMS Project.

Appointment follows recent advisory additions, reinforcing strong leadership and stakeholder engagement.

Sam Eskandari, the Company's CEO, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Dario Garousian to our advisory board. Dario brings a unique blend of experience in government affairs and public outreach, coupled with a deep understanding of regulatory and community dynamics. His guidance will help us cultivate meaningful partnerships and proactively navigate the evolving landscape as we advance exploration at Lara."

About Dario Garousian

Mr. Garousian is a strategic advisor and public affairs professional with extensive experience in government and regional community relations. He has over 11 years of experience working as a political strategist, policy advisor, and communications expert, providing advice to BC Premiers, provincial cabinet ministers, and senior political party leadership.

Mr. Garousian has served in both public and private sectors, including as an Advisor in the British Columbia Ministry of Forests, where he played a role in engaging with First Nations communities across BC. In that capacity, Mr. Garousian traveled extensively throughout the province, working directly with Indigenous leaders and advising the Minister of State for Sustainable Forestry Innovation on reconciliation-focused initiatives and sustainable economic development. His firsthand experience with Indigenous engagement provides Nova Pacific with critical insight as the Company continues to prioritize early and meaningful partnerships with First Nations.

Mr. Garousian is currently a consultant at Crestview Strategy, an international public affairs firm. He previously served as a key member of Premier David Eby's office, as well as in former Premier John Horgan's government, and worked as a Ministerial Advisor in the natural resource sector and workforce development. He also served as a Senior Constituency Advisor in the Government of British Columbia and as a Special Assistant in the Senate of Canada.

During his career, Mr. Garousian has developed extensive knowledge of communications, stakeholder engagement strategies, and policy development, to execute successful campaigns and legislative change on several diverse issues.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific Metals recognizes the inherent rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada and is committed to early, meaningful, and respectful engagement with First Nations communities. The Company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance, while advancing reconciliation and economic opportunities within Indigenous communities.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project hosts a significant historical resource, rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling and the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information, please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sam Eskandari, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, or verification of historical drilling results; the Company's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 drill program including the completion of a current mineral resource estimate; exploration and mine development plans; and the timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; failure to identify mineral resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

