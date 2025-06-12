Premium Cannabis Seeds from Hip-Hop Legend Now Available Exclusively Through Zamnesia's Global Platform

Zamnesia, Europe's leading online Smartshop and established U.S. online retailer, has kicked off an exclusive partnership with TICAL, the cannabis brand founded by hip-hop legend Method Man. This collaboration spotlights eight premium cannabis seeds in the U.S. and in Europe, exclusively through Zamnesia.

The TICAL x Zamnesia partnership spotlights Method Man's iconic 'Killa Bee' symbolism by embracing a lifestyle that spurs creativity, inclusivity, and a deep connection to the natural world. The shared "We Bring the Buzz" program inspires an authentic, vibrant, and profoundly meaningful movement for the cannabis community.

"TICAL and Zamnesia are a natural fit. We're united by a foundation of authenticity and deep roots in the cannabis culture," said Nick Avé, General Manager at Zamnesia. "Both Method Man and Zamnesia are regarded as OGs in the cannabis scene and we bring decades of experience, respect and influence to the table."

The exclusive seed drop features eight premium strains personally selected and approved by Method Man, including:

Shaolin Spritzer (Runtz x Mac x Blue Dream) THC: 20%-23%

Method Mac (Alien Cookies x (Colombian x Starfighter)) THC: 21%-25%

Sweet Morning Mimosa (Clementine x Purple Punch) THC: 21%-24%

24K Gold Fangs (Kosher Kush x Tangie) THC: 22%-26%

Spazzola Garletti (Chem D x Gelato) THC: 22%-26%

Grape Gorilla Gas (Grape Ape x Gas Mask) -THC: 23%-25%

La-La-La Log Cabin (Pineapple x Cookies) THC: 20%-24%

Rugged Runtz (Zkittlez x Gelato) THC: 20%-25%

"I don't put my name on just anything. These TICAL seeds? Handpicked, perfected, and ready to rep real flavor across borders. Big love to Zamnesia…for showing up and showing love," said Method Man.

The campaign will leverage both Method Man's official channels and Zamnesia's global network of over 350,000 cannabis customers, combining celebrity influence with established expertise in cannabis seeds and home cultivation.

"This collaboration is about more than just business-it's a celebration of a way of life," added Avé. "Together, Zamnesia and TICAL came together to honor the spirit and energy of our combined voices, sharing the passion, love and innovation that fuels the cannabis and hip-hop lifestyles."

Beyond the cultural roots and pioneering presence, Zamnesia and TICAL are innovators that bring artistry to life through unique packaging, limited-edition collab strains and engaging, international campaigns that inspire communities across continents.

This summer, TICAL and Zamnesia will drop an ultra-limited collab strain designed specifically for the OGs who've built the culture from the ground up. With unique genetics, exclusive collector's packaging, and a once-in-a-lifetime drop format, this highly anticipated release will ignite serious buzz on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.S. cannabis enthusiasts can explore and purchase the exclusive TICAL strains at zamnesia.com/us/.

About Zamnesia

Established in 2012, Zamnesia is Europe's go-to e-commerce shop for cannabis-related items and mind-enhancing products. Now serving the U.S. market, Zamnesia operates with the highest level of professionalism, reliability and service with over one million customers served. Its culture is based on teamwork and passion for cannabis and mushrooms, and a mission to make world-class natural products accessible to everyone. Zamnesia's team of experts in cannabis, mushroom cultivation techniques and endogenous substances keeps a close eye on emerging trends. Discover Zamnesia's comprehensive assortment of the best Mother Nature has to offer at zamnesia.com/us/.

About TICAL

TICAL is a premium cannabis brand founded by hip-hop legend Method Man, offering high-quality cannabis products that reflect his decades of experience and passion for the plant. Named after his 1994 solo debut album, TICAL (Taking Into Consideration All Lives) embodies Method Man's commitment to authenticity, quality, and respect for cannabis culture. Learn more: ticalofficial.com.

