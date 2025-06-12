Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 14:48 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concirrus Ltd: Concirrus Deepens United States Specialty Market Presence with Major Carrier Win and Launch of AI Underwriting Platform

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, an emerging leader in AI powered underwriting solutions, today confirmed a further expansion of its United States footprint through a new deployment with one of the world's top ten specialty insurers. Building on earlier successes in North America, this agreement places Concirrus technology into live production across complex, high volume United States specialty lines.

Speed to quote is the new frontline in the US specialty market with broker research indicating that the first carrier to quote typically increases their close rate by approximately 60%. Concirrus enables carriers to cut underwriting time from days to seconds, improving quote-to-bind ratios, reducing leakage and increasing premium retention.

Rising demand from United States carriers follows the general availability of the Concirrus multi line platform that covers automation from 'ingestion to invoicing'. With near-perfect accuracy, capturing all relevant information and a fully integrated quote & bind capability along with a policy management function, Concirrus' platform provides a one-stop-shop for specialty underwriters.

"Our continued investment in the United States is about helping our customers deliver improved underwriting results in one of the most competitive insurance markets," said Andrew Yeoman, Chief Executive Officer of Concirrus. "Specialty carriers face rising submission volumes, increasing complexity and a vendor ecosystem offering piecemeal solutions. The Concirrus platform lets them respond instantly, underwrite with greater insight, and compete at pace in one platform."

About Concirrus

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, transforming hours-long underwriting processes into quote-ready decisions in seconds. Supporting lines including property, casualty, aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism, Concirrus enables smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

Learn more: https://concirrus.ai

Contact: Angela Kennedy angela.kennedy@concirrus.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709736/Concirrus_Ltd.mp4
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5367307/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Concirrus Ltd. Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-deepens-united-states-specialty-market-presence-with-major-carrier-win-and-launch-of-ai-underwriting-platform-302480229.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.