Concirrus Ltd: Concirrus Deepens United States Specialty Market Presence with Major Carrier Win and Launch of AI Underwriting Platform

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, an emerging leader in AI powered underwriting solutions, today confirmed a further expansion of its United States footprint through a new deployment with one of the world's top ten specialty insurers. Building on earlier successes in North America, this agreement places Concirrus technology into live production across complex, high volume United States specialty lines.

Speed to quote is the new frontline in the US specialty market with broker research indicating that the first carrier to quote typically increases their close rate by approximately 60%. Concirrus enables carriers to cut underwriting time from days to seconds, improving quote-to-bind ratios, reducing leakage and increasing premium retention.

Rising demand from United States carriers follows the general availability of the Concirrus multi line platform that covers automation from 'ingestion to invoicing'. With near-perfect accuracy, capturing all relevant information and a fully integrated quote & bind capability along with a policy management function, Concirrus' platform provides a one-stop-shop for specialty underwriters.

"Our continued investment in the United States is about helping our customers deliver improved underwriting results in one of the most competitive insurance markets," said Andrew Yeoman, Chief Executive Officer of Concirrus. "Specialty carriers face rising submission volumes, increasing complexity and a vendor ecosystem offering piecemeal solutions. The Concirrus platform lets them respond instantly, underwrite with greater insight, and compete at pace in one platform."

Concirrus delivers awe-inspiring technology for specialty and commercial insurance, transforming hours-long underwriting processes into quote-ready decisions in seconds. Supporting lines including property , casualty , aviation , transportation , marine , surety , construction , political violence, and terrorism , Concirrus enables smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide.

