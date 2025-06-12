WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance to Present Three Sessions at the 2025 IPPA World Congress in Brisbane, Australia

Includes Workshop to Train Coaches and Therapists to Use the WellBalance Model with Clients

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / WellBalance is honored to announce its selection to present three sessions at the upcoming International Positive Psychology Association's (IPPA) World Congress, taking place in Brisbane, Australia, July 2-5, 2025. Recognized as the premier global gathering of scientists and practitioners in the field of positive psychology, the IPPA World Congress spotlights cutting-edge approaches to promoting flourishing, resilience, and wellbeing across populations.

IPPA World Congress 2025



Among hundreds of submissions, three WellBalance abstracts were accepted across diverse formats - including one of only a few workshops offered at the Congress, to train coaches and therapists on the practical application of the WellBalance Model. This high-profile opportunity allows WellBalance to showcase the growing real-world impact of its evidence-based framework for personalized wellbeing design and will form the basis of future of certifications to use the WellBalance Assessment with clients.

WellBalance's presentations include:

Oral Presentation: "Wellbeing Balance and Lived Experiences Assessment: A Novel, Valid, Comprehensive Measure of Positive Wellbeing" Poster Presentation: "Contributors to Positive Wellbeing Across Life Situations, Generations, and Genders" Workshop for Practitioners: "Using the Wellbeing Balance and Lived Experiences (WBAL) Model to Design Individualized Wellbeing Plans"

"This is a tremendous milestone for our team," said Troy Norris, Founder and Principle Investigator of the WellBalance Institute for Positive Wellbeing. "To be chosen for multiple presentations - and especially to lead a hands-on workshop for coaches and therapists - demonstrates the relevance, scientific rigor, and practical value of the WellBalance approach to advance the field of positive psychology toward real-world application."

The WellBalance Model and Assessment is a validated psychological measure of positive wellbeing, integrating feelings of wellbeing with lived experiences, to help individuals, coaches, and organizations identify meaningful growth areas and implement tailored, actionable wellbeing plans. The model has been highlighted in peer-reviewed publications in Frontiers in Psychology, Frontiers in Psychiatry, and Advances in the Psychology of Well-Being.

This latest recognition by IPPA reinforces WellBalance's commitment to develop practical, science-based strategies to translate the latest science of positive psychology and wellbeing into actionable insights to create more flourishing lives, relationships and workplaces. By integrating validated wellbeing measures with a structured intervention framework, the WellBalance Model of Positive Wellbeing offers individuals, coaches, therapists and employers a practical and personal way to improve positive wellbeing.

To learn more about the IPPA World Congress, visit: https://ippaworldcongress.org

To explore the science behind the WellBalance Model, visit: https://www.wellbalance.org/science

