Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - HEKA - the inventor of AI mattress and a brand owned by iFutureLab Inc. - has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall SleepTech Solution" award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

HEKA AI Mattress



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/254716_19c8e034147ac9e6_001full.jpg

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the standout innovation of the HEKA AI Mattress, which integrates advanced AI technology with medical data to deliver a truly tailored healthy sleep experience. Featuring 3ms instant body and sleep position recognition, HEKA AI Mattress detects body shape, sleep posture, and pressure changes across the body zones in real time. It then tailors sleep feel in 10ms, offering precise, adaptive support, especially for the lumbar and cervical spine, to promote spine health and deeper sleep.

The mattress adapts automatically and silently throughout the night, with no manual operation, no preset programs. It uses AI to provide ultra-quiet, real-time adjustment, aiming to relieve pressure, minimize neural stimulation, and reduce tossing and turning for deeper, uninterrupted sleep.

The HEKA AI Mattress harnesses AI to actively adjust its full-body support in real time, especially for the shoulders and lower back, and aims to provide the right support no matter how the sleep position changes.

The sixth-generation HEKA AI Mattress incorporates the Cloud-Motion Algorithm, including the DeepSleep BioRhythm Engine, which aligns mattress responses with natural sleep rhythms. The system evolves through OTA updates, continuously learning from real-time feedback to enhance deep sleep and deliver a cloud-like support experience.

The HEKA R&D team comprises experts from institutions such as the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine and iFutureLab. They are committed to enhancing human sleep quality through AI technology, sleep medicine, and spinal health research. Their goal is to deliver better mattresses and higher-quality sleep through advanced technologies. HEKA's recognition by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is a strong testament to its deep understanding of user needs and its innovation in intelligent sleep technology.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories such as Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"By reducing physical stress, the HEKA AI Mattress enhances overall sleep quality while promoting a healthier spine. Traditional mattresses with fixed structures cannot adapt to the dozens of changing sleep positions through the night, therefore failing to provide sufficient support for spinal and sleep health," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "HEKA AI Mattress provides an unprecedented healthy sleep experience for users seeking high-quality sleep through autonomous feedback learning capability and all-night dynamic adaptation. Congratulations on winning the 'Best Overall SleepTech Solution' award!"

Additionally, the mattress is crafted from eco-friendly, skin-safe materials. Its Ultra-Quiet Air Aerodynamics System, powered by elastic smart columns, aims to ensure whisper-quiet yet stable support, maintaining the ideal sleep environment with no noise and no disruption.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About HEKA

HEKA is a renowned brand specializing in AI-powered smart sleep and wellness solutions, integrating research and development, manufacturing, and sales.

Since inventing the AI mattress in 2013 and securing related patents in 2014, HEKA has remained at the forefront of intelligent sleep innovation. By combining artificial intelligence with sleep medicine and spinal health research, HEKA is committed to delivering truly tailored healthy sleep experiences for users worldwide.

In 2013, the HEKA team invented the AI mattress and launched its premium custom services. By 2014, the brand had obtained patents for its core technologies. In 2018, HEKA introduced its fifth-generation AI mattress, marking a major step from high-end customization to broader consumer accessibility. Today, the sixth-generation HEKA AI Mattress represents a technological leap forward, it leverages real-time body recognition, cloud-based adaptive systems, and OTA-enhanced algorithms to redefine the standards of multidimensional sleep health.

HEKA currently operates over 630 sleep centers globally, serving luxury hotels, health management centers, and households alike. Guided by the philosophy of "Making sleep blisssful," HEKA continues to innovate and deliver smarter, healthier, and more comfortable sleep experiences to users around the world.

