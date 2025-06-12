Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the first quarter of 2025 reached RMB15.2 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing a slight decrease of 1% from RMB15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB11.9 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 9,978,280 as of March 31, 2024.

Number of borrowers served in the first quarter of 2025 was 1,375,406, representing a decrease of 12% from 1,560,789 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,352,200 in the same period of 2024. The decline was due to our strategic shift towards increasing the repeat borrowing rate among existing high-quality borrowers, combined with the traditionally slow season in the credit business during this period.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB27.5 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 11% from RMB24.8 billion as of December 31, 2024 and compared to RMB20.2 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,590,394 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 4% from 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 1,343,660 as of March 31, 2024.

Number of insurance clients served in the first quarter of 2025 was 77,541, representing a decrease of 7% from 83,786 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and compared to 73,687 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.

Gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB801.8 million (US$110.5 million), representing a decrease of 27% from RMB1,100.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB912.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was attributed to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.

"We are pleased to report another solid and healthy quarter, reflecting the strength of our technology transformation strategy, which focuses on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, technology innovation and international expansion." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our core business benefits from domestic economic stimulus policies that boost consumption and expand credit access, creating sector-wide opportunities. Through our strategic focus on attracting and serving high-quality borrowers, combined with ongoing integration of advanced technology across our platform, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions and confident in maintaining our growth momentum through 2025."

"In the first quarter of this year, our total revenue reached RMB1.6 billion, up 13% year-over-year." Mr. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents remained strong at RMB4.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, underscoring our financial flexibility and positioning us to capitalize our strategic opportunities."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1,554.5 million (US$214.2 million), representing an increase of 13% from RMB1,378.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the first quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,174.6 million (US$161.9 million), representing an increase of 59% from RMB738.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB71.5 million (US$9.8 million), representing a decrease of 43% from RMB124.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in life insurance sales, attributed to regulatory-mandated product adjustments, along with an industry-wide reduction in commission fee rates due to the implementation of more stringent regulatory standards on rates and terms. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB308.5 million (US$42.5 million), representing a decrease of 40% from RMB515.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to the high product penetration rate following sustained prior growth, resulting in fewer new sales opportunities. The Company is currently conducting a strategic review to evaluate and optimize our positioning for sustainable long-term growth in alignment with our corporate strategic priorities.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB277.0 million (US$38.2 million), which remains stable compared to RMB277.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB224.7 million (US$31.0 million), which remains stable compared to RMB233.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB86.0 million (US$11.8 million), compared to RMB40.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects our strategic acceleration of artificial intelligence investments, positioning us to capture emerging market opportunities and drive long-term competitive advantage.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million), compared to RMB83.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher incentive bonuses and increased employee benefit expenses.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB152.8 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB102.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform as well as our cautious approach to risk management.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB410.8 million (US$56.6 million), compared to RMB67.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributed to a higher volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million).

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB247.5 million (US$34.1 million), as compared to RMB485.9 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles. Moreover, declining sales in the insurance brokerage business and the consumption and lifestyle segments, increased R&D costs, and an unrealized loss from fair value adjustments on invested assets further contributed to the overall reduction in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB325.0 million (US$44.8 million), compared to RMB591.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.9 (US$0.4) and RMB2.8 (US$0.4) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB5.6 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB5.5 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB478.7 million (US$66.0 million), compared to RMB631.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB145.6 million (US$20.1 million), compared to RMB683.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB80.6 million (US$11.1 million), compared to RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,043.6 million (US$557.2 million), compared to RMB3,841.3 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB404.1 million (US$55.7 million), compared to RMB437.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of March 31, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform. [2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release. [3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Recent Development

1)Management Change

Mr. Yuning Feng, current CFO of Yiren Digital will resign due to personal reasons, and Mr. Ka Chun William Hui has been appointed as the new CFO by the board of directors, effective on June 30, 2025.

Mr. Hui brings nearly two decades of experience in investment banking and capital markets. He joined CreditEase, Yiren Digital's parent company, in 2017, focusing on global investment and capital market operation. Prior to that, he held several key roles at leading financial institutions, including Principal of Private Equity at China Minsheng Bank International, Deputy General Manager at CITIC International Asset Management, and positions at New World Development's Family Office, Deutsche Bank (Hong Kong), and IBM (Canada). Mr. Hui holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome William to join the Company. We look forward to his expertise and professionalism further strengthening our organization. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Yuning for his dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital.

2)Share Incentive Plan

To promote the success and enhance the value of Yiren Digital, on June 6, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved the 2025 Share Incentive Plan (the "2025 Plan"), which became effective on the same day. The maximum aggregate number of shares of the Company which may be issued pursuant to all awards under the 2025 Plan shall be 18,560,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.6 billion to RMB1.7 billion, with a healthy net profit margin, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:









Loan facilitation services 676,295

742,394

102,305 Post-origination services 1,772

1,744

240 Guarantee services 16,853

318,397

43,876 Financing services 10,666

41,887

5,772 Insurance brokerage services 124,926

71,460

9,847 Electronic commerce services 502,936

184,074

25,366 Others 44,636

194,570

26,813 Total net revenue 1,378,084

1,554,526

214,219 Operating costs and expenses:









Sales and marketing 277,223

276,952

38,164 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 233,270

224,738

30,970 Research and development 40,521

85,954

11,845 General and administrative 83,674

95,837

13,207 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 102,334

152,805

21,057 Provision for contingent liabilities 67,258

410,763

56,605 Total operating costs and expenses 804,280

1,247,049

171,848 Other income/(expenses):









Interest income, net 27,713

24,206

3,336 Fair value adjustments gain/(loss) 15,468

(58,376)

(8,044) Others, net 677

674

93 Total other income/(expenses) 43,858

(33,496)

(4,615) Income before provision for income taxes 617,662

273,981

37,756 Share of results of equity investees -

(129)

(18) Income tax expense 131,779

26,346

3,631 Net income 485,883

247,506

34,107











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 174,282,443

172,800,275

172,800,275 Basic income per share 2.7879

1.4323

0.1974 Basic income per ADS 5.5758

2.8646

0.3948











Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 176,202,571

173,935,749

173,935,749 Diluted income per share 2.7575

1.4230

0.1961 Diluted income per ADS 5.5150

2.8460

0.3922











Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data









Net cash generated from operating activities 631,743

478,650

65,960 Net cash used in investing activities (683,697)

(145,590)

(20,063) Net cash used in financing activities (14,774)

(80,576)

(11,104) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,340

2,367

326 Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (65,388)

254,851

35,119 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,058,604

4,101,557

565,210 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,993,216

4,356,408

600,329

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

RMB

RMB

USD











Cash and cash equivalents 3,841,284

4,043,590

557,222 Restricted cash 260,273

312,818

43,107 Accounts receivable 566,541

583,542

80,414 Guarantee receivable 474,132

620,241

85,472 Contract assets, net 1,008,920

1,114,576

153,593 Contract cost 294

425

59 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,361,585

2,299,149

316,831 Loans at fair value 421,922

314,790

43,379 Financing receivables 17,515

22,040

3,037 Amounts due from related parties 3,387,952

3,284,281

452,586 Financial investments 437,203

404,059

55,681 Equity investments 9,239

9,110

1,255 Property, equipment and software, net 78,678

78,358

10,798 Crypto assets -

148,062

20,403 Deferred tax assets 77,463

1

- Right-of-use assets 39,695

38,917

5,363 Total assets 12,982,696

13,273,959

1,829,200 Accounts payable 43,167

79,882

11,008 Amounts due to related parties 129,629

99,616

13,727 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 606,886

809,726

111,583 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 578,797

756,699

104,276 Deferred revenue 9,479

482

66 Payable to investors at fair value 368,022

287,500

39,619 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,622,050

1,393,592

192,042 Deferred tax liabilities 41,471

54,897

7,565 Lease liabilities 40,765

37,808

5,210 Total liabilities 3,440,266

3,520,202

485,096 Ordinary shares 132

132

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,198,457

5,201,567

716,795 Treasury stock (170,463)

(170,463)

(23,490) Accumulated other comprehensive income 79,268

40,903

5,637 Retained earnings 4,435,036

4,681,618

645,144 Total equity 9,542,430

9,753,757

1,344,104 Total liabilities and equity 12,982,696

13,273,959

1,829,200

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights









Amount of loans facilitated 11,910,367

15,237,923

2,099,842 Number of borrowers 1,352,200

1,375,406

1,375,406 Remaining principal of performing loans 20,156,161

27,458,292

3,783,854 Cumulative number of insurance clients 1,343,660

1,590,394

1,590,394 Number of insurance clients 73,687

77,541

77,541 Gross written premiums 912,431

801,798

110,491 First year premium 514,141

412,497

56,844 Renewal premium 398,290

389,301

53,647











Segment Information









Financial services business:









Revenue 738,117

1,174,577

161,861 Sales and marketing expenses 251,922

260,903

35,953 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 85,787

140,623

19,378 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 101,127

152,112

20,962 Provision for contingent liabilities 67,258

410,763

56,605











Insurance brokerage business:









Revenue 124,926

71,460

9,847 Sales and marketing expenses 3,565

2,795

385 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 136,883

81,440

11,223 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 1,012

(578)

(80)











Consumption & lifestyle business and others:









Revenue 515,041

308,489

42,511 Sales and marketing expenses 21,736

13,254

1,826 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 10,600

2,675

369 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 9

(1,994)

(275)











Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA









Net income 485,883

247,506

34,107 Interest income, net (27,713)

(24,206)

(3,336) Income tax expense 131,779

26,346

3,631 Depreciation and amortization 1,892

2,297

317 Share-based compensation 1,207

2,187

301 Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets and financial investment * (1,933)

70,824

9,760 Adjusted EBITDA 591,115

324,954

44,780 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.9 %

20.9 %

20.9 % *Due to the expansion of asset categories in which the Company has invested and the significant fluctuations in their fair value changes, adjustments for fair value changes relating to crypto assets and financial investments are hereby incorporated, and historical periods have been restated to enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days December 31, 2020

1.3 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

2.0 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023

2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % December 31, 2024

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.1 % March 31, 2025

1.6 %

1.2 %

1.2 %



30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage* Loan Issued Period

Month on Book



2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2020Q1

0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 2020Q2

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 4.5 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 2020Q3

1.3 % 2.8 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.3 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 8.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 8.0 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 2021Q1

0.5 % 1.8 % 3.0 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 2021Q2

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2021Q3

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 2021Q4

0.8 % 2.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 2022Q1

0.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.8 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 2023Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 2023Q2

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.6 %

2023Q3

0.9 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.0 % 7.9 % 7.7 % 7.5 %



2023Q4

0.8 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 % 7.8 % 7.7 % 7.6 %







2024Q1

0.7 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 7.2 %









2024Q2

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.1 %













2024Q3

0.6 % 2.3 % 3.8 % 4.8 %















2024Q4

0.7 % 2.4 %



















2025Q1

0.6 %





















*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

