Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
Financial Services Business
- Total loans facilitated in the first quarter of 2025 reached RMB15.2 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing a slight decrease of 1% from RMB15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB11.9 billion in the same period of 2024.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 9,978,280 as of March 31, 2024.
- Number of borrowers served in the first quarter of 2025 was 1,375,406, representing a decrease of 12% from 1,560,789 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,352,200 in the same period of 2024. The decline was due to our strategic shift towards increasing the repeat borrowing rate among existing high-quality borrowers, combined with the traditionally slow season in the credit business during this period.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB27.5 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 11% from RMB24.8 billion as of December 31, 2024 and compared to RMB20.2 billion as of March 31, 2024.
Insurance Brokerage Business
- Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,590,394 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 4% from 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 1,343,660 as of March 31, 2024.
- Number of insurance clients served in the first quarter of 2025 was 77,541, representing a decrease of 7% from 83,786 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and compared to 73,687 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.
- Gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB801.8 million (US$110.5 million), representing a decrease of 27% from RMB1,100.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB912.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was attributed to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.
"We are pleased to report another solid and healthy quarter, reflecting the strength of our technology transformation strategy, which focuses on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, technology innovation and international expansion." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our core business benefits from domestic economic stimulus policies that boost consumption and expand credit access, creating sector-wide opportunities. Through our strategic focus on attracting and serving high-quality borrowers, combined with ongoing integration of advanced technology across our platform, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions and confident in maintaining our growth momentum through 2025."
"In the first quarter of this year, our total revenue reached RMB1.6 billion, up 13% year-over-year." Mr. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents remained strong at RMB4.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, underscoring our financial flexibility and positioning us to capitalize our strategic opportunities."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1,554.5 million (US$214.2 million), representing an increase of 13% from RMB1,378.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the first quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,174.6 million (US$161.9 million), representing an increase of 59% from RMB738.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB71.5 million (US$9.8 million), representing a decrease of 43% from RMB124.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in life insurance sales, attributed to regulatory-mandated product adjustments, along with an industry-wide reduction in commission fee rates due to the implementation of more stringent regulatory standards on rates and terms. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB308.5 million (US$42.5 million), representing a decrease of 40% from RMB515.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to the high product penetration rate following sustained prior growth, resulting in fewer new sales opportunities. The Company is currently conducting a strategic review to evaluate and optimize our positioning for sustainable long-term growth in alignment with our corporate strategic priorities.
Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB277.0 million (US$38.2 million), which remains stable compared to RMB277.2 million in the same period of 2024.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB224.7 million (US$31.0 million), which remains stable compared to RMB233.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB86.0 million (US$11.8 million), compared to RMB40.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects our strategic acceleration of artificial intelligence investments, positioning us to capture emerging market opportunities and drive long-term competitive advantage.
General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million), compared to RMB83.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher incentive bonuses and increased employee benefit expenses.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB152.8 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB102.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform as well as our cautious approach to risk management.
Provision for contingent liabilities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB410.8 million (US$56.6 million), compared to RMB67.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributed to a higher volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].
Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million).
Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB247.5 million (US$34.1 million), as compared to RMB485.9 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles. Moreover, declining sales in the insurance brokerage business and the consumption and lifestyle segments, increased R&D costs, and an unrealized loss from fair value adjustments on invested assets further contributed to the overall reduction in profitability.
Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB325.0 million (US$44.8 million), compared to RMB591.1 million in the same period of 2024.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.9 (US$0.4) and RMB2.8 (US$0.4) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB5.6 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB5.5 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB478.7 million (US$66.0 million), compared to RMB631.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB145.6 million (US$20.1 million), compared to RMB683.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Net cash used in financing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB80.6 million (US$11.1 million), compared to RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,043.6 million (US$557.2 million), compared to RMB3,841.3 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB404.1 million (US$55.7 million), compared to RMB437.2 million as of December 31, 2024.
Delinquency rates[3]. As of March 31, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.
[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
[3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.
Recent Development
1)Management Change
Mr. Yuning Feng, current CFO of Yiren Digital will resign due to personal reasons, and Mr. Ka Chun William Hui has been appointed as the new CFO by the board of directors, effective on June 30, 2025.
Mr. Hui brings nearly two decades of experience in investment banking and capital markets. He joined CreditEase, Yiren Digital's parent company, in 2017, focusing on global investment and capital market operation. Prior to that, he held several key roles at leading financial institutions, including Principal of Private Equity at China Minsheng Bank International, Deputy General Manager at CITIC International Asset Management, and positions at New World Development's Family Office, Deutsche Bank (Hong Kong), and IBM (Canada). Mr. Hui holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Toronto.
"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome William to join the Company. We look forward to his expertise and professionalism further strengthening our organization. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Yuning for his dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital.
2)Share Incentive Plan
To promote the success and enhance the value of Yiren Digital, on June 6, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved the 2025 Share Incentive Plan (the "2025 Plan"), which became effective on the same day. The maximum aggregate number of shares of the Company which may be issued pursuant to all awards under the 2025 Plan shall be 18,560,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.6 billion to RMB1.7 billion, with a healthy net profit margin, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, further market penetration into new customer segment.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
676,295
742,394
102,305
Post-origination services
1,772
1,744
240
Guarantee services
16,853
318,397
43,876
Financing services
10,666
41,887
5,772
Insurance brokerage services
124,926
71,460
9,847
Electronic commerce services
502,936
184,074
25,366
Others
44,636
194,570
26,813
Total net revenue
1,378,084
1,554,526
214,219
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
277,223
276,952
38,164
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
233,270
224,738
30,970
Research and development
40,521
85,954
11,845
General and administrative
83,674
95,837
13,207
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
102,334
152,805
21,057
Provision for contingent liabilities
67,258
410,763
56,605
Total operating costs and expenses
804,280
1,247,049
171,848
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
27,713
24,206
3,336
Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)
15,468
(58,376)
(8,044)
Others, net
677
674
93
Total other income/(expenses)
43,858
(33,496)
(4,615)
Income before provision for income taxes
617,662
273,981
37,756
Share of results of equity investees
-
(129)
(18)
Income tax expense
131,779
26,346
3,631
Net income
485,883
247,506
34,107
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,
basic
174,282,443
172,800,275
172,800,275
Basic income per share
2.7879
1.4323
0.1974
Basic income per ADS
5.5758
2.8646
0.3948
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,
diluted
176,202,571
173,935,749
173,935,749
Diluted income per share
2.7575
1.4230
0.1961
Diluted income per ADS
5.5150
2.8460
0.3922
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash generated from operating activities
631,743
478,650
65,960
Net cash used in investing activities
(683,697)
(145,590)
(20,063)
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,774)
(80,576)
(11,104)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
1,340
2,367
326
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash
(65,388)
254,851
35,119
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of
period
6,058,604
4,101,557
565,210
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
5,993,216
4,356,408
600,329
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
3,841,284
4,043,590
557,222
Restricted cash
260,273
312,818
43,107
Accounts receivable
566,541
583,542
80,414
Guarantee receivable
474,132
620,241
85,472
Contract assets, net
1,008,920
1,114,576
153,593
Contract cost
294
425
59
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,361,585
2,299,149
316,831
Loans at fair value
421,922
314,790
43,379
Financing receivables
17,515
22,040
3,037
Amounts due from related parties
3,387,952
3,284,281
452,586
Financial investments
437,203
404,059
55,681
Equity investments
9,239
9,110
1,255
Property, equipment and software, net
78,678
78,358
10,798
Crypto assets
-
148,062
20,403
Deferred tax assets
77,463
1
-
Right-of-use assets
39,695
38,917
5,363
Total assets
12,982,696
13,273,959
1,829,200
Accounts payable
43,167
79,882
11,008
Amounts due to related parties
129,629
99,616
13,727
Guarantee liabilities-stand ready
606,886
809,726
111,583
Guarantee liabilities-contingent
578,797
756,699
104,276
Deferred revenue
9,479
482
66
Payable to investors at fair value
368,022
287,500
39,619
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,622,050
1,393,592
192,042
Deferred tax liabilities
41,471
54,897
7,565
Lease liabilities
40,765
37,808
5,210
Total liabilities
3,440,266
3,520,202
485,096
Ordinary shares
132
132
18
Additional paid-in capital
5,198,457
5,201,567
716,795
Treasury stock
(170,463)
(170,463)
(23,490)
Accumulated other comprehensive
income
79,268
40,903
5,637
Retained earnings
4,435,036
4,681,618
645,144
Total equity
9,542,430
9,753,757
1,344,104
Total liabilities and equity
12,982,696
13,273,959
1,829,200
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number
of insurance clients and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of loans facilitated
11,910,367
15,237,923
2,099,842
Number of borrowers
1,352,200
1,375,406
1,375,406
Remaining principal of performing loans
20,156,161
27,458,292
3,783,854
Cumulative number of insurance clients
1,343,660
1,590,394
1,590,394
Number of insurance clients
73,687
77,541
77,541
Gross written premiums
912,431
801,798
110,491
First year premium
514,141
412,497
56,844
Renewal premium
398,290
389,301
53,647
Segment Information
Financial services business:
Revenue
738,117
1,174,577
161,861
Sales and marketing expenses
251,922
260,903
35,953
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
85,787
140,623
19,378
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
101,127
152,112
20,962
Provision for contingent liabilities
67,258
410,763
56,605
Insurance brokerage business:
Revenue
124,926
71,460
9,847
Sales and marketing expenses
3,565
2,795
385
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
136,883
81,440
11,223
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
1,012
(578)
(80)
Consumption & lifestyle business and others:
Revenue
515,041
308,489
42,511
Sales and marketing expenses
21,736
13,254
1,826
Origination, servicing and other operating costs
10,600
2,675
369
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others
9
(1,994)
(275)
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
485,883
247,506
34,107
Interest income, net
(27,713)
(24,206)
(3,336)
Income tax expense
131,779
26,346
3,631
Depreciation and amortization
1,892
2,297
317
Share-based compensation
1,207
2,187
301
Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets
and financial investment *
(1,933)
70,824
9,760
Adjusted EBITDA
591,115
324,954
44,780
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42.9 %
20.9 %
20.9 %
*Due to the expansion of asset categories in which the Company has invested and the significant
fluctuations in their fair value changes, adjustments for fair value changes relating to crypto assets
and financial investments are hereby incorporated, and historical periods have been restated to
enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.
Delinquency Rates
1-30 days
31-60 days
61-90 days
December 31, 2020
1.3 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
2.0 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2022
1.7 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2023
2.0 %
1.4 %
1.2 %
December 31, 2024
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2025
1.6 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*
Loan
Issued
Period
Month on Book
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
2020Q1
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
4.5 %
5.4 %
5.9 %
6.5 %
6.8 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
8.5 %
2020Q2
0.6 %
2.0 %
3.3 %
4.5 %
5.3 %
6.0 %
6.4 %
6.9 %
7.4 %
8.0 %
8.6 %
8.8 %
2020Q3
1.3 %
2.8 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.3 %
6.9 %
7.5 %
8.2 %
8.9 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
9.5 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.4 %
2.4 %
3.4 %
4.3 %
5.4 %
6.4 %
7.3 %
7.7 %
8.0 %
8.2 %
8.3 %
2021Q1
0.5 %
1.8 %
3.0 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
7.3 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.8 %
7.9 %
2021Q2
0.5 %
2.1 %
3.8 %
5.5 %
6.8 %
7.5 %
7.7 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.3 %
8.2 %
8.2 %
2021Q3
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.4 %
6.1 %
6.5 %
6.7 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
2021Q4
0.8 %
2.7 %
4.1 %
4.9 %
5.4 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
2022Q1
0.7 %
2.1 %
3.2 %
4.0 %
4.6 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.6 %
4.6 %
4.5 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
2022Q2
0.5 %
1.8 %
2.9 %
3.8 %
4.3 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
4.3 %
4.3 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
4.1 %
2022Q3
0.6 %
2.2 %
3.5 %
4.3 %
4.8 %
5.0 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
4.9 %
4.8 %
4.7 %
4.7 %
2022Q4
0.7 %
2.5 %
3.9 %
4.9 %
5.6 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.5 %
5.4 %
2023Q1
0.6 %
2.4 %
4.0 %
5.2 %
5.9 %
6.2 %
6.1 %
6.0 %
5.9 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
5.7 %
2023Q2
0.7 %
3.0 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.0 %
7.3 %
7.2 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
6.6 %
2023Q3
0.9 %
3.7 %
5.8 %
7.1 %
7.9 %
8.1 %
8.0 %
7.9 %
7.7 %
7.5 %
2023Q4
0.8 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
7.0 %
7.6 %
7.8 %
7.7 %
7.6 %
2024Q1
0.7 %
3.2 %
5.0 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.0 %
7.2 %
2024Q2
0.6 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
2024Q3
0.6 %
2.3 %
3.8 %
4.8 %
2024Q4
0.7 %
2.4 %
2025Q1
0.6 %
*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period
that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating
outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.
