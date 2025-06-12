Anzeige
WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 15:33
5,650 Euro
-13,08 % -0,850
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4505,70016:07
5,4505,65016:08
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 11:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yiren Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the first quarter of 2025 reached RMB15.2 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing a slight decrease of 1% from RMB15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB11.9 billion in the same period of 2024.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 12,909,436 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 5% from 12,350,400 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 9,978,280 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Number of borrowers served in the first quarter of 2025 was 1,375,406, representing a decrease of 12% from 1,560,789 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,352,200 in the same period of 2024. The decline was due to our strategic shift towards increasing the repeat borrowing rate among existing high-quality borrowers, combined with the traditionally slow season in the credit business during this period.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB27.5 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 11% from RMB24.8 billion as of December 31, 2024 and compared to RMB20.2 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,590,394 as of March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 4% from 1,532,119 as of December 31, 2024, and compared to 1,343,660 as of March 31, 2024.
  • Number of insurance clients served in the first quarter of 2025 was 77,541, representing a decrease of 7% from 83,786 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and compared to 73,687 in the same period of 2024. The decrease was due to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.
  • Gross written premiums in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB801.8 million (US$110.5 million), representing a decrease of 27% from RMB1,100.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB912.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was attributed to an industry-wide downturn in new sales impacted by regulatory tightening.

"We are pleased to report another solid and healthy quarter, reflecting the strength of our technology transformation strategy, which focuses on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, technology innovation and international expansion." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our core business benefits from domestic economic stimulus policies that boost consumption and expand credit access, creating sector-wide opportunities. Through our strategic focus on attracting and serving high-quality borrowers, combined with ongoing integration of advanced technology across our platform, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these favorable conditions and confident in maintaining our growth momentum through 2025."

"In the first quarter of this year, our total revenue reached RMB1.6 billion, up 13% year-over-year." Mr. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents remained strong at RMB4.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, underscoring our financial flexibility and positioning us to capitalize our strategic opportunities."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB1,554.5 million (US$214.2 million), representing an increase of 13% from RMB1,378.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Particularly, in the first quarter of 2025, revenue from financial services business was RMB1,174.6 million (US$161.9 million), representing an increase of 59% from RMB738.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB71.5 million (US$9.8 million), representing a decrease of 43% from RMB124.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in life insurance sales, attributed to regulatory-mandated product adjustments, along with an industry-wide reduction in commission fee rates due to the implementation of more stringent regulatory standards on rates and terms. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB308.5 million (US$42.5 million), representing a decrease of 40% from RMB515.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributed to the high product penetration rate following sustained prior growth, resulting in fewer new sales opportunities. The Company is currently conducting a strategic review to evaluate and optimize our positioning for sustainable long-term growth in alignment with our corporate strategic priorities.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB277.0 million (US$38.2 million), which remains stable compared to RMB277.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB224.7 million (US$31.0 million), which remains stable compared to RMB233.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB86.0 million (US$11.8 million), compared to RMB40.5 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects our strategic acceleration of artificial intelligence investments, positioning us to capture emerging market opportunities and drive long-term competitive advantage.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million), compared to RMB83.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher incentive bonuses and increased employee benefit expenses.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB152.8 million (US$21.1 million), compared to RMB102.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase reflects the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform as well as our cautious approach to risk management.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB410.8 million (US$56.6 million), compared to RMB67.3 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributed to a higher volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB26.3 million (US$3.6 million).

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB247.5 million (US$34.1 million), as compared to RMB485.9 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles. Moreover, declining sales in the insurance brokerage business and the consumption and lifestyle segments, increased R&D costs, and an unrealized loss from fair value adjustments on invested assets further contributed to the overall reduction in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB325.0 million (US$44.8 million), compared to RMB591.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.9 (US$0.4) and RMB2.8 (US$0.4) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB5.6 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB5.5 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB478.7 million (US$66.0 million), compared to RMB631.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB145.6 million (US$20.1 million), compared to RMB683.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB80.6 million (US$11.1 million), compared to RMB14.8 million in the same period of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were RMB4,043.6 million (US$557.2 million), compared to RMB3,841.3 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the balance of financial investment was RMB404.1 million (US$55.7 million), compared to RMB437.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of March 31, 2025, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

[3] Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Recent Development

1)Management Change

Mr. Yuning Feng, current CFO of Yiren Digital will resign due to personal reasons, and Mr. Ka Chun William Hui has been appointed as the new CFO by the board of directors, effective on June 30, 2025.

Mr. Hui brings nearly two decades of experience in investment banking and capital markets. He joined CreditEase, Yiren Digital's parent company, in 2017, focusing on global investment and capital market operation. Prior to that, he held several key roles at leading financial institutions, including Principal of Private Equity at China Minsheng Bank International, Deputy General Manager at CITIC International Asset Management, and positions at New World Development's Family Office, Deutsche Bank (Hong Kong), and IBM (Canada). Mr. Hui holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Toronto.

"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome William to join the Company. We look forward to his expertise and professionalism further strengthening our organization. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Yuning for his dedication and wish him every success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital.

2)Share Incentive Plan

To promote the success and enhance the value of Yiren Digital, on June 6, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved the 2025 Share Incentive Plan (the "2025 Plan"), which became effective on the same day. The maximum aggregate number of shares of the Company which may be issued pursuant to all awards under the 2025 Plan shall be 18,560,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to be between RMB1.6 billion to RMB1.7 billion, with a healthy net profit margin, driven by loan growth from domestic market and international markets, further market penetration into new customer segment.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 12, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on June 12, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200245/ff3e415b7a

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZoyvDsQv

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


March 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


March 31,
2025


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:






Loan facilitation services

676,295


742,394


102,305

Post-origination services

1,772


1,744


240

Guarantee services

16,853


318,397


43,876

Financing services

10,666


41,887


5,772

Insurance brokerage services

124,926


71,460


9,847

Electronic commerce services

502,936


184,074


25,366

Others

44,636


194,570


26,813

Total net revenue

1,378,084


1,554,526


214,219

Operating costs and expenses:






Sales and marketing

277,223


276,952


38,164

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

233,270


224,738


30,970

Research and development

40,521


85,954


11,845

General and administrative

83,674


95,837


13,207

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

102,334


152,805


21,057

Provision for contingent liabilities

67,258


410,763


56,605

Total operating costs and expenses

804,280


1,247,049


171,848

Other income/(expenses):






Interest income, net

27,713


24,206


3,336

Fair value adjustments gain/(loss)

15,468


(58,376)


(8,044)

Others, net

677


674


93

Total other income/(expenses)

43,858


(33,496)


(4,615)

Income before provision for income taxes

617,662


273,981


37,756

Share of results of equity investees

-


(129)


(18)

Income tax expense

131,779


26,346


3,631

Net income

485,883


247,506


34,107







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

basic

174,282,443


172,800,275


172,800,275

Basic income per share

2.7879


1.4323


0.1974

Basic income per ADS

5.5758


2.8646


0.3948







Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

diluted

176,202,571


173,935,749


173,935,749

Diluted income per share

2.7575


1.4230


0.1961

Diluted income per ADS

5.5150


2.8460


0.3922







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data






Net cash generated from operating activities

631,743


478,650


65,960

Net cash used in investing activities

(683,697)


(145,590)


(20,063)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,774)


(80,576)


(11,104)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

1,340


2,367


326

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

(65,388)


254,851


35,119

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of

period

6,058,604


4,101,557


565,210

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

5,993,216


4,356,408


600,329

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


March 31,
2025


RMB


RMB


USD







Cash and cash equivalents

3,841,284


4,043,590


557,222

Restricted cash

260,273


312,818


43,107

Accounts receivable

566,541


583,542


80,414

Guarantee receivable

474,132


620,241


85,472

Contract assets, net

1,008,920


1,114,576


153,593

Contract cost

294


425


59

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,361,585


2,299,149


316,831

Loans at fair value

421,922


314,790


43,379

Financing receivables

17,515


22,040


3,037

Amounts due from related parties

3,387,952


3,284,281


452,586

Financial investments

437,203


404,059


55,681

Equity investments

9,239


9,110


1,255

Property, equipment and software, net

78,678


78,358


10,798

Crypto assets

-


148,062


20,403

Deferred tax assets

77,463


1


-

Right-of-use assets

39,695


38,917


5,363

Total assets

12,982,696


13,273,959


1,829,200

Accounts payable

43,167


79,882


11,008

Amounts due to related parties

129,629


99,616


13,727

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

606,886


809,726


111,583

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

578,797


756,699


104,276

Deferred revenue

9,479


482


66

Payable to investors at fair value

368,022


287,500


39,619

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,622,050


1,393,592


192,042

Deferred tax liabilities

41,471


54,897


7,565

Lease liabilities

40,765


37,808


5,210

Total liabilities

3,440,266


3,520,202


485,096

Ordinary shares

132


132


18

Additional paid-in capital

5,198,457


5,201,567


716,795

Treasury stock

(170,463)


(170,463)


(23,490)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

79,268


40,903


5,637

Retained earnings

4,435,036


4,681,618


645,144

Total equity

9,542,430


9,753,757


1,344,104

Total liabilities and equity

12,982,696


13,273,959


1,829,200

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number

of insurance clients and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended


March 31,
2024


March 31,
2025


March 31,
2025


RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights






Amount of loans facilitated

11,910,367


15,237,923


2,099,842

Number of borrowers

1,352,200


1,375,406


1,375,406

Remaining principal of performing loans

20,156,161


27,458,292


3,783,854

Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,343,660


1,590,394


1,590,394

Number of insurance clients

73,687


77,541


77,541

Gross written premiums

912,431


801,798


110,491

First year premium

514,141


412,497


56,844

Renewal premium

398,290


389,301


53,647







Segment Information






Financial services business:






Revenue

738,117


1,174,577


161,861

Sales and marketing expenses

251,922


260,903


35,953

Origination, servicing and other operating costs

85,787


140,623


19,378

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

101,127


152,112


20,962

Provision for contingent liabilities

67,258


410,763


56,605







Insurance brokerage business:






Revenue

124,926


71,460


9,847

Sales and marketing expenses

3,565


2,795


385

Origination, servicing and other operating costs

136,883


81,440


11,223

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

1,012


(578)


(80)







Consumption & lifestyle business and others:






Revenue

515,041


308,489


42,511

Sales and marketing expenses

21,736


13,254


1,826

Origination, servicing and other operating costs

10,600


2,675


369

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

9


(1,994)


(275)







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA






Net income

485,883


247,506


34,107

Interest income, net

(27,713)


(24,206)


(3,336)

Income tax expense

131,779


26,346


3,631

Depreciation and amortization

1,892


2,297


317

Share-based compensation

1,207


2,187


301

Fair value adjustments related to crypto assets

and financial investment *

(1,933)


70,824


9,760

Adjusted EBITDA

591,115


324,954


44,780

Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.9 %


20.9 %


20.9 %

*Due to the expansion of asset categories in which the Company has invested and the significant

fluctuations in their fair value changes, adjustments for fair value changes relating to crypto assets

and financial investments are hereby incorporated, and historical periods have been restated to

enhance investors' comprehension of the Company's financial statements.

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days

December 31, 2020


1.3 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


2.0 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2024


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2025


1.6 %


1.2 %


1.2 %


30+ Days Delinquency Rates By Vintage*

Loan

Issued

Period


Month on Book



2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2020Q1


0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

6.5 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

2020Q2


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

7.4 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

2020Q3


1.3 %

2.8 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

7.5 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

2021Q1


0.5 %

1.8 %

3.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

2021Q2


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.8 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2021Q3


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.4 %

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.7 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

2021Q4


0.8 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

2022Q1


0.7 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

4.6 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.8 %

2.9 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.5 %

4.3 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

5.4 %

2023Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.7 %

2023Q2


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

7.0 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

6.6 %


2023Q3


0.9 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.0 %

7.9 %

7.7 %

7.5 %



2023Q4


0.8 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %

7.8 %

7.7 %

7.6 %





2024Q1


0.7 %

3.2 %

5.0 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.0 %

7.2 %






2024Q2


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.1 %








2024Q3


0.6 %

2.3 %

3.8 %

4.8 %









2024Q4


0.7 %

2.4 %











2025Q1


0.6 %












*The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period

that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating

outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.