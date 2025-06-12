Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8S4 | ISIN: CA01643B1067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QZ
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 15:25
1,310 Euro
+7,38 % +0,090
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALITHYA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALITHYA GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,41016:10
1,3701,41016:10
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 14:17 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alithya Group inc.: Alithya appoints Pierre Blanchette as Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces the appointment of Pierre Blanchette as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 28, 2025.

Mr. Blanchette will join Alithya on July 28, 2025, and will oversee Alithya's financial operations and contribute his extensive operational, financial, and strategic expertise to support the execution of our strategic plan.

Pierre is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with nearly 30 years of experience in finance, including as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Colabor Group Inc., a leading Canadian food distribution company, over the last four years. Prior to joining Colabor, Mr. Blanchette worked for Fiera Capital Corporation, an important independent asset management firm, where he held various positions such as Senior Vice President, Global Treasury and Taxation, Chief Financial Officer, US division and Senior Vice president, Finance.

Quote by Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"I am very pleased to welcome Pierre Blanchette as Chief Financial Officer. With a proven track record of driving financial performance, optimizing structures, and leading dynamic teams, Pierre brings the financial expertise and strategic insight we need as we continue to scale and advance our strategic objectives. I look forward to collaborating with him in delivering sustained value to our stakeholders. Pierre will be supported by a seasoned finance team, including Debbie Di Gregorio, Vice President, Finance, who has stepped in as Interim CFO. I would like to thank Debbie once again for her leadership during this transition period."

About Alithya

We are trusted advisors who leverage AI and the latest technologies in our strategic consulting and digital transformation services. We help solve business challenges that enable our clients to unlock new opportunities, modernize processes and gain efficiencies. We leverage a world-class team of passionate industry experts, AI-based IP solutions, the latest digital technologies, a solid understanding of mission critical business applications and a partner ecosystem to accelerate results. We've built a foundation of success that includes a specialized global delivery network to provide end-to-end solutions.

We strive to make a difference. We are Alithya.

Visit us at www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.