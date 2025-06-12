Royal Credit Union: Committed to Members, Serving the Community

Through innovation, education, and personalization, Royal Credit Union empowers the personal and business banking needs of its valued members.

EAU CLAIRE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / From its humble origins, Royal Credit Union has grown throughout its 60-year history into an over 300,000 members institution. Its growth is a testament to Royal team members' dedication to the organization's core values. As a not-for-profit credit union, Royal is driven by two goals: to make a positive impact in members' lives and support community growth. By reinvesting in its members rather than shareholders, every decision at Royal is made with members' well-being at the forefront.

Brandon Riechers, President and CEO



"Our unwavering commitment to Royal's purpose and values drives us to best serve our members by offering products and services that empower them to achieve their goals," says Brandon Riechers, president and CEO.

The Credit Union Difference

As a member-owned entity, Royal offers fewer fees for many services and competitive interest rates on savings accounts, loans, and mortgages compared to traditional banks. Because Royal passes cost savings on to members, instead of counting them as profit for shareholders as traditional banks do, the credit union provides better value for members' money.

Not only do member-centric relationships benefit a member's wallet, but they also build long-term trust and loyalty. "Members who feel valued and understood are more likely to stay with and recommend their credit union over others," says Riechers.

Royal is deeply committed to the communities it serves, and the credit union goes above and beyond typical banking services to better serve community members via financial education and local sponsorships. By offering programs for underserved and low- to moderate-income populations, Royal ensures that financial knowledge is accessible and equitable to all.

Tailored Business Banking

Royal is proud to offer a robust line of business services for local entrepreneurial needs, from commercial real estate lending, working capital, and equipment financing to business checking and savings accounts, commercial loans, lines of credit, and treasury services. Royal's business banking solutions are tailored to help businesses manage finances efficiently and grow sustainably, a ripple effect that helps bolster the communities in which they thrive.

"Royal's personalized strategy focuses on providing exceptional member service and tailored financial advice," says Riechers. "We offer flexible loan terms and customized financial solutions that align with individual member needs. I would encourage businesses of all sizes to consider Royal for their lending needs, recognizing the value we bring not just in financial terms, but also in fostering strong, community-focused relationships."

Royal's treasury management and business banking team support businesses at every stage of their journey, from startup to eventual sale or owner retirement. "Our lending decisions are made locally by business banking and commercial lending officers who genuinely understand the communities they serve and the different phases of doing business," says Riechers.

Royal's dedication to business members is not just empty promises. Instead, the credit union practices what it preaches, even in unprecedented times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Royal was steadfast in supporting business owners by swiftly processing 2,401 Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling $81.25 million.

Reaching Out

Beyond banking, Royal is passionate about serving local communities. The credit union's nonprofit RCU Foundation grants funds to organizations in communities across western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota and has given over $10 million to local communities since it was founded in 2012.

Organizations that have benefited from the Foundation include the Pablo Center at the Confluence and the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Farmers Union in Chippewa Falls, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank in Hudson, and the Whitehall Public Library.

Besides awarding funds from the Foundation, Royal hosts community initiatives such as Test Drive…Next Stop Reality®, a real-life financial simulation program for high schoolers, and Go Big or Go Broke®, a life-size board game that teaches financial literacy to University of Wisconsin students across multiple campuses.

Additionally, Royal hosts 30 student-run credit union offices throughout 12 local schools, employing 350 students and processing over 16,000 transactions annually through the School $ense program. Royal makes a donation to the school when a specific number of student deposits is reached to help celebrate good savings habits.

Royal also presents financial education courses in 11 correctional facilities and collaborates with nonprofits such as Power of Perception, Inc., YMCA, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

"These programs reflect our dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to manage their finances effectively," says Riechers. "Our community-focused approach to giving strengthens the bond between Royal and its members, fostering a sense of trust and loyalty."

Core Values Lived Daily

In an age where digitization is everywhere, Royal believes in blending the most up-to-date technology with its personal touch of relationship-based banking. Mobile banking apps and online account management allow members to enjoy efficient, on-demand services, so Royal team members can focus on interactions that help educate and empower members. "Our hybrid approach leverages technology to enhance, not replace, personal interactions," says Riechers.

Ongoing team member training includes the application of data analytics, providing insight into member preferences and behaviors, which helps Royal offer more personalized experiences and strengthened relationships.

"By integrating these practices, Royal stays true to its core values of making a difference, making it easy, doing the right thing, being caring, taking ownership, and being friendly, nice, and respectful," concludes Riechers.

Celebrating 60 Years

Royal Credit Union was founded in 1964 by 100 employees of the Uniroyal Tire company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. By 1972, the credit union expanded to include employee groups from other local companies. This rapid expansion led to a community charter in 1975, which enabled anyone who lived in the community to join the credit union.

When the Uniroyal Tire company plant closed in the 1990s, Royal was determined to stand by the community and help foster new business growth to bolster employment and economic development. Many new businesses launched in Eau Claire at that time, and Royal remained an unwavering partner in supporting them.

Today, 60 years later, Royal serves more than 300,000 members across Wisconsin, eastern Minnesota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro area - and it looks forward to expanding its impact in the years to come.

"We appreciate the trust our members place in us and look forward to continuing to serve them in the future," says Brandon Riechers, president and CEO. "By living our core value to 'make a difference,' we strive to improve our community and support our members' financial well-being every day."

