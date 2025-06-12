FeaturedDentist.com: Dr. Danny Sarubin Named Top Dentist by Baltimore Magazine

PIKESVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Sarubin Family Dental is proud to announce that Dr. Danny Sarubin has been recognized as a Top Dentist by Baltimore Magazine in its annual peer-nominated issue highlighting the region's most trusted dental professionals. This prestigious honor reflects Dr. Sarubin's dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care and his respected standing among fellow dental practitioners in the Baltimore area.

Each year, Baltimore Magazine conducts a comprehensive survey of thousands of dentists across the region, asking them to identify who they would recommend if a family member or friend needed dental care. The result is a carefully vetted list of the area's top-performing dentists, selected by their peers based on excellence in skill, ethics, patient relationships, and community reputation.

"It's a privilege to be included among so many outstanding professionals in our field," said Dr. Sarubin. "What matters most to me is the trust of my patients and colleagues. This recognition reflects the values our entire team holds-treating every person who walks through our doors with care, integrity, and respect."

Dr. Sarubin leads a team of dedicated dental professionals at Sarubin Family Dental, a practice that has become a cornerstone of the Pikesville community. Known for its friendly atmosphere and personalized service, the practice offers a full spectrum of dental care, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, Invisalign and implant dentistry for patients of all ages. With a focus on patient comfort and the latest advancements in dental technology, Sarubin Family Dental is committed to helping patients achieve and maintain healthy, confident smiles.

This recognition by Baltimore Magazine not only celebrates Dr. Sarubin's clinical excellence but also underscores the deep-rooted commitment to compassionate care that defines the practice.

To learn more about Dr. Sarubin and the services offered at Sarubin Family Dental, visit www.SmileBaltimore.com or call (410) 594-9500 to schedule an appointment.

