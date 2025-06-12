Sarmela Sunder, MD | Sunder Plastic Surgery: Beverly Hills Breakthrough: Sarmela Sunder MD's Estro Luxe is a Skincare Solution for Estrogen-Deficient Aging

Revolutionary Anti-Aging Formula Restores Radiance and Firmness for Women with Estrogen-Deficient Skin

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / As more women navigate the visible effects of hormonal aging, renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder introduces a game-changing solution: Estro Luxe, an advanced estrogen-based face cream that targets the root causes of aging in perimenopausal and menopausal skin.

"Women deserve skincare that evolves with them," says Estro Luxe creator, double board-certified female facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder. "Estro Luxe isn't just another anti-aging cream, it's science-backed skincare designed to replenish what hormonal changes take away."

As estrogen levels decline with age, the skin loses collagen, elastin, and hydration, accelerating wrinkles, thinning skin, and loss of firmness.

Estro Luxe addresses these concerns directly through a cutting-edge formula of antioxidants ceramides, hyaluronic acid, phytoestrogens, barrier-enhancing lipids, and a multi-peptide complex.

Clinical studies show Esto Luxe can increase skin hydration by up to 131% within eight hours, delivering both immediate and long-lasting results.

What Makes Estro Luxe Different:

Esto-Luxe is a superior skin-enhancing solution that:

Is clinically proven to boost hydration

Is paraben- and fragrance-free

Combines plant-based estrogens with advanced peptides and antioxidants

Strengthens the skin barrier while visibly improving tone and firmness

Has a lightweight, luxurious texture designed for daily use

Was developed by double board-certified female facial plastic surgeon and global leader in aesthetic wellness, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, MD.

Estro Luxe's key ingredients enhance water transport within the skin to visibly reduce fine lines and restore youthful volume. And its powerful additives like niacinamide and Vitamin C brighten the complexion and strengthen the skin's natural defenses.

While ideal as a standalone solution, Estro Luxe also complements surgical facial rejuvenation procedures such as a facelift or neck lift , helping patients maintain a refreshed appearance longer.

Available exclusively through Sunder Plastic Surgery's skincare boutique, Estro Luxe is redefining the future of anti-aging skincare for women who want more than surface-level results.

Dr. Sunder's reputation as a master injector and Vice President of the California Society of Facial Plastic Surgery reflects her commitment to innovation and excellence. Her holistic approach, blending surgical expertise with science-backed skincare, draws patients from Los Angeles to London seeking elevated aesthetic care.

