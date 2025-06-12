Voices Chief Technology Officer Joins Panel With Soundhound COO and Coval Founder at World AI Summit San Francisco

Dheeraj Jalali, Chief Technology Officer at Voices, will join Brooke Hopkins, Founder of Coval and Mike Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI to discuss the technology landscape driving the fast growing voice AI industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Voices , the world's leading enterprise voice solutions provider, today announced its participation at the World Summit AI in San Francisco, taking place June 18-19 at the Fort Mason Centre. Chief Technology Officer of Voices, Dheeraj Jalali, will join executives from SoundHound AI and Coval to discuss the growing voice AI market and the innovation driving its development.

The conference brings together top AI leaders, researchers, and policymakers to explore strategies that will shape the future of AI for the better. Mike Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI, Brooke Hopkins, Founder of Coval, and Jalali will come together on the panel "Voice Unleashed", taking place at 12:30pm on June 19 at Track 1.

"Voice is quickly becoming the dominant interface of technology, and as the field advances, everything from model architecture to deployment is evolving," said Jalali. "For voice AI to really see its potential, it needs to feel less like tech, and more like conversation. And to get there, models need the right kind of high quality, ethically sourced voice data that reflects how we actually speak. It's an exciting time to think about what voice AI can do, and how we can do it right and responsibly."

The panelists each bring a unique perspective on the evolving voice AI landscape. As businesses move to adopt voice solutions, Coval is pioneering the tools that create reliable agents, enabling organizations to test how agents perform under real-world scenarios. "As more businesses adopt voice agents, the challenge isn't just building them, it's ensuring they work reliably in the real world," said Brooke Hopkins, Founder of Coval. "At Coval, we're building the infrastructure to test, measure, and improve voice agents at scale, so companies can ship with confidence and users can actually trust the technology."

SoundHound AI, a leader in conversational voice AI, is powering voice interfaces across industries including automotive, smart devices, and customer service.

According to data from CB Insights , venture capital investment in voice AI startups increased from $315 million in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2024. Over the past year, Voices has partnered with top technology companies globally to provide and license voice data for AI training and voices for AI cloning.

To learn more about building voice AI without comprising trust, visit: https://www.voices.com/solutions/ai-voice-datasets .

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft, and Cisco have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

About Coval

Coval is the evaluation infrastructure powering the next generation of voice and chat agents. Inspired by safety testing from autonomous vehicles, Coval enables developers, QA teams, and enterprise ops to simulate real-world conversations, measure agent reliability, and catch regressions before they reach users. Leading companies in finance, healthcare, and customer support rely on Coval to benchmark performance, surface weak points, and continuously improve agent quality.

Key capabilities include:

Simulation-based Testing: Generate real-world simulations with diverse voices, accents, and noise to catch regressions early and reduce weeks of manual testing and iteration.

Agent Observability - Track your custom metrics like reliability, escalation rate, or latency and interruptions to flag failures in real time

Evaluation Infrastructure - Automates QA with custom metrics, dashboards, and continuous benchmarking

To learn more, visit www.coval.dev or contact brooke@coval.dev.

