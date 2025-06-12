Privacy Defender Advances Digital Privacy Solutions for Public Figures & Influencers

The company's discreet online privacy protection services meet the unique digital safety needs of public figures, including celebrities, executives, and influencers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Privacy Defender, based out of New York, New York, is an elite privacy protection company that specializes in manual personal information removal for high-profile individuals. As the trusted digital privacy firm of celebrities, executives, politicians, and influencers, Privacy Defender maintains routine oversight of personal data and legal records, offering personalized, white glove protection services with transparent pricing and an advanced method for the permanent removal of personal data online.

privacy defender

privacy defender

It can feel like an impossible task to protect one's privacy online, and that goes double for public figures. Privacy Defender is dedicated to defending the digital privacy rights of celebrities, executives, artists, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other prominent individuals, with a flagship service that includes the manual removal of personal information from more than 400 data broker sites and major search engines, including Google.

"Our core mission is to keep sensitive personal information out of public reach," said Privacy Defender. "Clients can trust us for 100% removal of sensitive online information, from addresses and phone numbers to assets and legal records, all for increased peace of mind and security without the need for an in-house privacy management team."

Online privacy protection services from Privacy Defender go a step further than digital reputation management. Rather than pushing sensitive information down in search results, Privacy Defender wipes it off the internet entirely, with weekly scans and removals to ensure all data, lawsuits, and records are permanently unavailable on public search engines and other sites. The company also monitors the blurring of home addresses on Google Street View, blocks private jet tracking, and manages a seamless opt-out from telemarketers and spam lists.

Privacy Defender serves high-profile individuals who are especially vulnerable to privacy invasions, such as:

Celebrities, actors, and artists

CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs

Politicians and philanthropists

Influencers and public figures

These individuals often face unwanted attention, stalking, and threats due to the public availability of their personal information. As a result, they require a discreet, reliable partner to safeguard their digital footprint, allowing them to focus on their careers and personal lives without fear of public exposure. Privacy Defender services are priced at a flat annual fee with no hidden costs and come with a guarantee of year-round protection regardless of how often information resurfaces.

Unlike other personal information removal companies, Privacy Defender does not use automated bots to scan for data. Instead, the firm assigns each client a dedicated support representative who manually deletes all personal information and continuously monitors for reappearances. "We're as comprehensive as possible in removing our clients' personal data from the internet." "Our services include weekly monitoring as well as immediate action if information resurfaces for a truly white-glove experience."

Privacy Defender is trusted by high-net-worth individuals and public figures nationwide. Interested readers are invited to contact Privacy Defender today to reclaim privacy and feel safer both online and off. Schedule a consultation online or call 212-658-1372 for assistance.

About Privacy Defender

Privacy Defender is a New York City-based privacy firm specializing in online privacy protection for high-profile individuals such as celebrities, executives, politicians, influencers, and others who are at an increased risk of costly privacy invasions. For more information, please visit www.privacydefender.com .

CONTACT:

info@privacydefender.com

(212) 658-1372

SOURCE: Privacy Defender

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/privacy-defender-advances-digital-privacy-solutions-for-public-fi-1038547