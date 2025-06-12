Tekton Research Expands Clinical Network With Fourth New Clinical Research Site in 2025

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Tekton Research continues its strategic growth in 2025 with the addition of its fourth new research site this year. The latest partnership is with Richmond Pediatric Associates , a respected multi-physician clinic in Virginia known for delivering comprehensive care across pediatric and adolescent populations. The site brings added pediatric research capabilities in diabetes, obesity, and mood disorders-critical areas of focus as Tekton expands its reach in therapeutic areas with high unmet need.

Led by Dr. David Gosselin , the new Richmond pediatric site is Tekton's second location in the Richmond region, following the recent addition of Virginia Endocrinology. The two practices serve overlapping populations, providing a unique opportunity to support longitudinal studies and family-based recruitment models across both adult and pediatric indications.

"We are thrilled to bring clinical research into our practice and begin this journey with Tekton Research," said Dr. David Gosselin. "We see firsthand the challenges families face in managing chronic pediatric conditions, and participating in research gives us the chance to contribute to the development of new therapies that can change lives. This partnership allows us to offer our patients even more ways to receive cutting-edge care while contributing to the future of medicine."

The addition aligns with Tekton's broader geographic and demographic strategy for site expansion in 2025, designed to enhance recruitment potential, build sustainable site operations, and bring research closer to real-world communities.

"When evaluating new partnerships, we consider more than therapeutic alignment-we assess regional population density, clinic relationships, and how our footprint can support stronger recruitment and continuity of care," said Jeffrey Zucker, Chief Expansion Officer at Tekton. "Richmond Pediatrics is a prime example of a site that fits this strategy while opening doors to a critical pediatric demographic."

This marks the fourth new site partnership for Tekton in 2025:

In March, Tekton welcomed Dr. Ernest Graypel of Community and Long-Term Care Psychiatry in Saint Louis, Missouri , bringing deep expertise in schizophrenia, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease across a hard-to-reach long-term care population.

In April, Empower Psychiatry & Sleep in Georgia, led by Dr. Ravi Singareddy , joined the network, expanding Tekton's capabilities in mental health and sleep medicine-including insomnia, depression, PTSD, and anxiety disorders.

In May, Virginia Endocrinology became part of the network, enhancing Tekton's capabilities in endocrine disorders including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and osteoporosis.

With the addition of Richmond, Tekton now operates more than 25 active research sites nationwide, with continued plans for growth in 2025 and beyond. Tekton remains focused on building a research network rooted in scientific excellence, patient access, and community impact.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-state clinical research site network conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

