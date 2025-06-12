The prestigious certification places The Perfumery in the top 5% of companies globally recognized by EcoVadis for sustainability and social responsibility

NEW ALBANY, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / The Perfumery has once again earned the esteemed Gold Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certification from EcoVadis. The Gold Rating speaks to the wholesale fragrance supplier's deep-seated commitment to ethical sourcing, eco-friendly practices, and social responsibility, and puts it among the top 5% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide.

The Perfumery, a Leader in Sustainable Fragrance, Achieves EcoVadis Gold Rating for 2025

To maintain their EcoVadis Gold Rating, The Perfumery underwent a rigorous review of its social responsibility efforts, internal labor practices, and sustainable sourcing protocols. The achievement speaks to The Perfumery's ongoing efforts to raise the standard for human and environmental integrity in its operations and products, including its commitment to renewable energy sources, minimal waste production, and increased use of recyclable packaging.

"We're always looking to go bigger and better with our approach to sustainability," said Tanner Wortham, Technical Director at The Perfumery. "The 2025 EcoVadis Gold Rating affirms that what we're doing is working, and is an important benchmark for our leadership team as we look to make continuous improvements."

As a trusted name in sustainability assessments, EcoVadis oversees companies' eco-friendly promises and verifies that those promises are upheld at all organizational levels. This drives standards for businesses in all industries and across the world, fostering innovation and raising the bar for how a company manages its supply chain from start to finish.

Looking ahead, The Perfumery will continue to invest in partnerships with ethical suppliers, including small family farms and established essential oil distributors in more than 40 countries. This ensures the responsible sourcing of the ingredients The Perfumery uses and upholds the standards set by EcoVadis and other sustainability rating systems. It also further ensures The Perfumery's continuous improvement and sustainability leadership in the wholesale fragrance industry.

Readers who would like more information on The Perfumery's social and environmental policies are encouraged to visit theperfumery.com to explore sustainable products and learn more about The Perfumery's environmental mission.

About EcoVadis

Launched in 2007 in Paris, France, EcoVadis is a trusted global provider of business sustainability ratings, with a current network of more than 150,000 companies worldwide. The EcoVadis rating system evaluates businesses based on a number of key sustainability initiatives, including environmental policies, ethics, labor and human rights practices, and sustainable procurement.

For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com .

About The Perfumery

The Perfumery is a wholesale fragrance distributor that supplies retail businesses with affordable bulk options on scents, terpenes, flavors, and other necessary fragrance supplies for candles, soaps, and other aromatherapeutic applications. Based out of New Albany, Indiana, The Perfumery leads the way in industry trust and integrity, with all products triple lab tested prior to shipment to ensure purity and consistency.

For more information, visit theperfumery.com .

